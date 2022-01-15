NaXum Expands to Egypt, Vietnam, and India
Las Vegas, NV, January 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- NaXum has recently opened its talent pool search to three new countries. In preparation for the launch of its upcoming BlessUP Social Media platform, the US-based Referral Marketing Software provider—whose development team originally hails from the Philippines—is now hiring creative talent from Egypt, Vietnam, and India.
Following the 2020 COVID-19 lockdowns in the Philippines, NaXum permanently switched tech operations from office-based to work-from-home. Initially, the company expanded its talent search from Cebu and Davao Cities—where their offices were located—to the rest of the Philippines. In a bid to gain more expertise for further developing their transformational referral marketing technologies, international recruitment is now underway as well for NaXum’s web development and software engineering seats.
The company is currently seeking full-time UX Designers, Commissions Engineers, Core Tech Engineers, IS Engineers, and Mobile App Engineers. Operational seats like Sales Champions, Client Champions, Finance Managers, and HR Hunters are also open to international applicants from outside the Philippines.
Selected applicants get to be a part of NaXum’s ever-growing and versatile innovative team that passionately designs, codes, and maintains Referral Marketing platforms that "inspire and reward a billion business souls."
"We pride ourselves in staying true to our core values and providing our clients with meaningful and innovative cutting-edge technology to give the newest person in your company the best chance at success. Our purpose is to provide elegant, intuitive, and integrated technologies which empower our clients to efficiently connect with their contacts in an extremely personal and truly remarkable way," NaXum’s company Facebook page promises.
NaXum offers a competitive weekly salary for its team plus a series of BlessUP rewards such as $300 birthday gifts, anniversary bonuses, referral bonuses, 13th-month pay, client work order commissions, innovation "Rock" rewards, and surprise ‘Extra Mile’ rewards for those who go above and beyond their call of duty. On top of the monetary perks, the software provider cares deeply about the advancement of their team members careers and success in all areas of their lives, thus practicing a Promote from Within culture encompassed by a Circle of Safety of lifetime employment—which provides its valued 10x right-people team members security, alongside vertical and horizontal career paths within the organization for professional growth.
To apply for the vacancy, candidates must have the following qualifications:
UX Designer
- A Bachelor’s degree or equivalent practical experience
- Strong knowledge of development tools - HTML 5, CSS 3, JavaScript, Terminal basics (Github / NPM or YARN), JS Framework
- Responsive Design, Testing/Debugging, Browser Developer Tools
- Experience in MySql or SQL
- Backend development knowledge languages/frameworks (PHP)/PERL
- Experience with modern SPA frameworks such as Angular and React preferred
- Knowledge with Figma, Adobe Illustrator, and Photoshop
- Knowledge on integrating APIs
Commisions Engineer
- A Bachelor’s degree or equivalent practical experience
- Proficient in building and optimizing complex MySQL queries
- In-depth knowledge and proven experience in PHP and Slim/Laravel Framework
- Hands-on experience with SQL schema design and SOLID principles
Core Tech Engineer
- A Bachelor’s degree or equivalent practical experience
- Excellent coding skills in PERL and PHP
- Database proficiency
- Hands-on experience with back-end programming language
- Experience with third-party libraries and APIs
- Payment integrations
IS Engineer
- A Bachelor’s degree or equivalent practical experience
- Knowledge on Linux Operating System
- Experience in creating/managing web services (Apache / Nginx w/ php-fpm)
- DNS management
- DB Management (Mysql / MariaDB)
- Experience in scripting language such as Bash, Perl, Python
- DevOps tools
- Network Troubleshooting Skills
Sales Champion
- A passionate love for sales
- 2+ years of experience prospecting on the phone
Client Champion
- Excellent written and spoken English
- Background in basic HTML for troubleshooting
- Experience with International clients
- Experience in customer support
Interested applicants may submit their applications to the company’s hiring email rockstars@naxum.com. They may also visit the company website Naxum.com for more information about NaXum.
Contact
Ben Dixon
713-867-7999
https://www.naxum.com
