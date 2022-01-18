Official Launch and Notification of Aza Group Management, LLC
Aza Group Management specializes in broadcast engineering, IT, and productions serving Sports, Media, Politics, Education, Entertainment, Corporate and the Faith-based Industries.
Atlanta, GA, January 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Aza Group Management, LLC announces its official launch. Aza Group Management, LLC is a multi-faceted company focused on Broadcast Engineering services, Broadcast Information Technology (BIT) training and education, and preparing minority students for careers in broadcast engineering.
The name "Aza" is a Swahili word, that means to reflect, to think, to be strong. The Aza logo incorporates a play button for content with the "arcs" representing linear and digital "signal to signal" technologies that are continually evolving and transforming today and in the future. Aza Group Management's vision is to provide businesses with the next generation of broadcast technology services for their content strategy. Additionally, Aza Group Management seeks to shift the paradigm of the traditional broadcast engineering industry, by training people of color to pursue engineering opportunities.
Aza Group Management is partnering with, but not limited to, historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) to leverage next generation talent who have an interest in high-demand careers in the broadcast industry. Aza Group Management is also developing a curriculum toward certifications and creating internships and training programs to shadow experienced broadcast engineers to produce live events and original content.
Aza Group Management, LLC is proficient in project planning, process improvement, maintenance, training and development of technical facilities. Aza Group Management is a full-fledged, deployable collaborative enterprise with management, implementation, and technical skills to support and maintain broadcast and multi-platform network delivery systems. Additionally, Aza Group Management can manage all aspects of live events, content streaming, venue coordination, TV production, mobile unit development and deployment, HD-SDI, IP fiber and satellite transmissions, designing and developing studio, control room, radio, broadcast facilities and distribution systems especially at HBCUs.
About Aza Group Management, LLC
Aza Group Management, LLC is composed of 7 professionals in the areas of Broadcast Engineering, IT Systems, Education Development, Marketing, Sales and Production.
Signal to Signal Transformation: Today and for the Future
Contact Information: Steven M. Bacon sbacon@azagroupllc.com or Chris Mathew cmathew@azagroupllc.com.
Aza Group Management: 235 Peachtree Street, NE, Suite 403, Atlanta, GA 30303 | Office: 404.369.8355.
www.azagroupllc.com
Contact
Steven M. Bacon
404-369-8355
www.azagroupllc.com
