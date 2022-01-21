NaXum CEO, Ben Dixon Hosts Forum on Trends in Referral Marketing
Chicago, IL, January 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Back in July, 2017 Ben Dixon, NaXum CEO, founded the Direct Selling Executives Forum(DSEF) as a group on Linkedin and Facebook for active direct selling executives to come together and discuss topics relevant to our industry.
Today, Ben hosts 6-10 events a year with active executives in the space, digging into "real talk" around the reality of the Direct Selling space.
The next open forum online, titled “2022 Strategies To Thrive," will be hosted on Friday, January 21st, 2022 @12noon Central / 10am PST.
On the panel they will have:
Liz Forkin Bohannon, Founder @Sseko Designs
Liz Forkin Bohannon is the founder of Sseko Designs. Sseko is an ethical fashion brand that works to educate and empower women. By providing employment and educational opportunities, Sseko enables women to continue their education and become leaders in their country. In four years, Sseko has grown from three women making sandals together under a mango tree, to an international fashion brand that provides employment, educational opportunities and entrepreneurial training to over 50 women in East Africa.
Using her unlikely story of a journalist-gone-shoe-maker, Liz shares her passion for social enterprise, conscious consumerism, social justice, creative leadership, gender equity, risk-taking, and empowering women. She believes deeply that business is a powerful platform for social change and that girls are our future.
She now splits her time between Uganda and Portland, Oregon, where she and her husband Ben run Sseko Designs.
Melissa Shoop, Founder @JavaMomma
Melissa Shoop is the founder and CEO of Java Momma, a direct sales business based in Pennsylvania.
Melissa is a lifelong direct seller. It wasn’t until 2017 she felt the call to serve her selling community turning her years of sales and training into corporate leadership.
Java Momma was created to be a company that is built on transparency, relationships, and trust. The company allows others to promote products both as a business for themselves and run fundraisers for local non-for-profit organizations.
Rachel Kellogg, National Director Of Sales @Faberlic
With over a decade experience in sales and leadership at Mary Kay Cosemetics, Rachel is now leading the charge with the Russian powerhouse Faberlic as they expand throughout the US Market.
She’s a remarkable professional and loves making people feel important and know their worth.
She has great strength in creating duplicatable systems to grow the confidence of the sales force and driving results through empowerment.
“When you can combine strategy with creativity and confidence you become unstoppable!” – Rachel Kellogg
They will be asking the following questions:
1) As we enter 2022, how has “Doing Good” (sharing causes & charitable pursuits your company participates in) shaped your story in the marketplace?
2) With our world continuing to change rapidly, what are the trends you’re seeing in the "ways" your distributors actually operate daily in the business?
3) What are the KEY educational opportunities you see for corporate teams to bring to the field today?
4) As retail customers are faced with more options than ever, what are your favorite ways to create loyalty?
5) If you could go back in time to December 2019 and share "one-thing" with yourself, what would that advice be?
If you’d like to attend live, visit https://directsellingexecutiveforum.com/
Follow NaXum on LinkTree for more articles in this series on trends within direct selling.
About Ben:
Ben Dixon loves referral marketing. His family found direct sales back in 2006 and had success using technology to create home-based businesses. Since 2010, Ben has focused on serving referral marketing, party plan, and direct sales companies across the globe with the technology they require to empower their passionate fans to virally grow their businesses.
To see episodes from the direct selling executives forum, visit the youtube channel.
To hear reviews on NaXum Technology, visit Capterra, PR.com, or Linkedin.
To request a tour of the NaXum platform, visit Naxum.com
Categories