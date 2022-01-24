Paradise Concours™ - Festival of Cars, Art, Concerts & Charities

Paradise Concours’™ Founder and Entrepreneur, Thomas O’Riordan, has always been an avid car enthusiast and has been helping manage the world-renowned Cars on 5th™ car show in Downtown Naples for over a decade. “There is a need for an encompassing festival and Concours d’Elegance that goes beyond an automotive experience to create value for those who want to draw inspiration from dream cars, leading-edge artists, musicians, and charities that provide & inspire hope,” said Thomas O’Riordan.