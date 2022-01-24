Paradise Concours™ - Festival of Cars, Art, Concerts & Charities
Paradise Concours’™ Founder and Entrepreneur, Thomas O’Riordan, has always been an avid car enthusiast and has been helping manage the world-renowned Cars on 5th™ car show in Downtown Naples for over a decade. “There is a need for an encompassing festival and Concours d’Elegance that goes beyond an automotive experience to create value for those who want to draw inspiration from dream cars, leading-edge artists, musicians, and charities that provide & inspire hope,” said Thomas O’Riordan.
Naples, FL, January 24, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Paradise Concours™ Founder and Entrepreneur, Thomas O’Riordan, has always been an avid car enthusiast and has been helping manage the world-renowned Cars on 5th™ car show in Downtown Naples for over a decade. “There is a need for an encompassing festival and Concours d’Elegance that goes beyond an automotive experience to create value for those who want to draw inspiration from dream cars, leading-edge artists, musicians, culinary delicacies, and charities that provide & inspire hope,” said Thomas O’Riordan.
Paradise Concours™ is a festival like no other. “For the last 9 months, (Thomas) has been working on a legacy project that will support local charities for many years to come. Today, [Thomas] is happy to announce that Paradise Concours™ is launching its inaugural festival on March 11, 2022 through March 13, 2022 at the Paradise Coast Sports Complex here in beautiful Naples, Florida.” A Reception with an Art Auction Fundraiser & 50/50 Rally will kick off the festival, off-site, on March 9th & 10th.
The schedule of events for the festival is as follows:
Wednesday, March 9, 2022: A Reception dinner held with a fundraiser Art Auction for charity.
Thursday, March 10, 2022: An I-Spy car rally traveling to different destinations around Collier County for a 50/50 prize award. 50% goes to the winner and 50% goes to the participating charities.
Friday, March 11, 2022 through Sunday, March 13th: Festival at Paradise Coast Sports Complex and Paradise Concert Series.
The festival will host a general concours car show, up to 1,000 special vehicles, on the four olympic-sized soccer fields and a concours d’elegance car show, up to 150 vehicles, inside the stadium. The general art show will be held on a field beside the stadium with up to 200 artist booths. There will also be VIP art vendors set up inside the stadium that is limited to 15 artists/galleries. There will be a field with youth activities outside the stadium. These parts of the festival will run from 9 am through 5 pm Friday-Sunday.
The evening concerts will be held inside the stadium. Concerts begin at 7:30 pm and conclude by 10pm. The concerts will be limited to 3,500 tickets per show. The Friday night concert is Greggie & The Jets (Elton John #1 Tribute show). Saturday night concert will be The Motowners (Four Tops and Temptations #1 Tribute show). Ben Allen Band, as seen on The Voice™, is headlining the Sunday night concert.
The art show will be managed by Cory Patterson, of Ten_to_Two and The Think Box Gallery. “Being able to be a part of this event is such an honor. The music, to art, to cars and charities. Everything is going to be a part of this is going to be so diverse and so artistic and we cannot wait to bring all the artwork we will be bringing out for the festival and everyone keep your eyes peeled for such a creative and heartfelt event that this group of people are putting on. My crew and I are very, very honored, with The Think Box, to be a part of it,” said Cory Patterson.
Cory Patterson is teaming with Chris Rabkin, of imageProjektions™, and CaliGirl Studios™ to manage advertising production and event promotions.
“It is an incredible honor to help launch a legacy event as unique as Paradise Concours. A unique blend of Show Cars, Concerts, Live Street Art, Gourmet Food, and Support for Local Charities brings a multi-dimensional twist to this multi-day festival event. The venue for Paradise Concours is perfect, and the Paradise Sports Complex offers a beautiful backdrop to deliver an event that people will talk about until it happens again the following year. I am pleased and giddy working with incredible people crafting a show like this and imageProjektions will do everything we can to help produce a fantastic event,” said Chris Rabkin.
Renowned Chef Don Splain will be managing the festival's food and beverages offering exquisite tastes for upgrades to the menus. “Crafting unique and unusual dishes in ways that are approachable and delicious has been my artistic celebration of excellence throughout my culinary career. I am excited to be able to share my culinary creations with automotive lovers, art enthusiasts, and music fans at Paradise Concours,” said Chef Don Splain
“We are so pleased to be a part of this event and organization that is giving back to so many local Charities including The Fallen Officers - Robert L Zore Foundation,” said Rosemary Zore, founder of The Fallen Officers - Robert L Zore Foundation.
The Paradise Coast Sports Complex is managed by The Sports Facilities Companies, a management consulting firm based out of Clearwater, Florida. “Great work, Thomas! Excited to be able to host the event and watch it grow for years to come!” said Jim Arnold, Partner & National Director of Business Development for The Sports Facilities Companies.
There will be food trucks and a beer garden on the festival grounds.
Sponsorship and Advertising opportunities are available, including video commercials. 700 minutes of advertisements are available Friday-Sunday. Attendance is expected to average between 25-35,000 people per day.
The website is now live, www.ParadiseConcours.com for participant registrations, vendor registrations, and attendee tickets. Festival & Concert tickets will be available online and at the gates, as well. Advanced purchases are recommended, as some of the events are limited.
For information on the art show, contact Cory Patterson at (239) 298-0680 or tentotwoart@gmail.com.
For information on advertising, contact Chris Rabkin at (239) 280-6077 or chrisr@imageprojektions.com.
For information on Food & Beverage, contact Chef Don Splain at (239) 986-3431 or don@chefdonsplain.com.
For sponsorship and vehicle registration information, contact Thomas O’Riordan at (239) 610-2140 or thomas@paradiseconcours.com.
