Simple Energy Selects PROLIM to Drive Digital Transformation
Simple Energy, India’s first premium affordable EV maker, partners with global technology leader, Siemens Digital Industries Software, to adopt Teamcenter X.
Plano, TX, January 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Simple Energy, India’s first premium affordable EV maker, partners with global technology leader, Siemens Digital Industries Software, to adopt Teamcenter X. It will help Simple Energy create the foundation for Digital Enterprise, delivering consistent & rich product definition to further fuel Simple Energy’s constant quest in top quality product research, development, and manufacturing excellence.
Simple Energy has been working with Siemens and PROLIM, Siemens’ Technology Partner, over the last year, to bring world-class technologies to strengthen India’s bid to become the EV capital of the world. “We are building India’s first premium affordable two-wheeler EV that has the longest range with user-centric design. We need to accelerate our design to manufacturing to roll out vehicles to our customers. We are excited to partner with Siemens and PROLIM to innovate and build digital twin,” says Suhas Rajkumar, founder, and CEO, Simple Energy.
Teamcenter X, cloud-based Product Lifecycle Management (PLM)-as-a-service innovation platform, is the PLM of choice for leading traditional and EV OEMs of the world. It offers the convenience of choosing from pre-configured engineering and business solutions that delivers instant value towards growth, further offering flexibility to add on value-added capabilities based on their custom technology needs.
“PROLIM is a proud Siemens global technology partner. We are excited by the opportunity to deliver the benefit of the cloud-native Teamcenter X, to power Simple Energy’s super exciting, green, and clean technology and support this fast-paced, steep growth EV market in India,” says Srinath Koppa, Managing Director, PROLIM India.
About PROLIM
PROLIM is a leading provider of PLM, IoT and Digital transformation solutions to Global Fortune 1000 companies. With 9 global offices in US, India, and Australia, PROLIM has won 30+ awards and proudly serves over 1200+ customers to innovate and improve their profitability and efficiency. PROLIM was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, USA. With the global footprint and expertise in latest technologies, PROLIM can partner with you to speed up your Digital Transformation journey.
About Simple Energy
Simple Energy is a Bangalore, India-based EV two-wheeler start-up with innovative battery technology that has the longest range per charge. The two-wheeler comes with a 4.8 kWh lithium-ion battery offering a maximum range of 23 km and is available in four colors namely Azure Blue, Brazen Black, Grace White, and Namma Red. The e-scooter was launched in 13 states including Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Gujrat, and Punjab.
Ramakanth Renake
9742510957
https://www.prolim.com/simple-energy-selects-prolim-to-drive-digital-transformation/
30445 Northwestern Hwy., Suite 380
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
Fax: (800) 515-6821
