Kurry AI Announces the Appointment of Jim Valentine as Their New Board Member
Jim is an AdTech industry veteran, an entrepreneur and an experienced strategy lead. His addition to the board would help guide the growth and strategy of the organization.
Lewes, DE, February 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Kurry AI announced today the appointment of Jim Valentine to the their board of directors.
Jim is a Dynamic serial entrepreneur with a 28+ year record of achievements in highly competitive markets including enterprise software, consumer products, spirits, telecommunications and politics.
Ipsita Banerjee, COO of KurryAI said, “Jim brings in a much-needed strategic guidance to the team. His expertise in multi-national business development and strategy efforts give us the competitive advantage to succeed.”
“I am very excited to be a part of something that is what I would describe as the Marketing technology of the future,” said Jim. He further added, “I cannot wait to help with the growth, product design and marketing of this endeavour.”
About Kurry AI
Kurry AI is an automated AI driven unified platform to create, manage, report and optimize advertising across social media, digital, mobile and programmatic media programs.
The Kurry unified platform enables execution of all campaign program elements from a single easy to use unified platform. Complemented by Kurry's industry leading AI and Machine Learning and it provides results second to none.
Watch a Quick Intro to Kurry at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JQrcbn1gsOI.
Contact
Brad Dcouto
425-666-3135
www.kurry.ai
