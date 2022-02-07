David Harrison and Jason dePreaux Join Beacon Group to Lead Market Modeling Practice

The Beacon Group, a pioneer in growth strategy consulting, announces David Harrison and Jason dePreaux as leaders of the fast-growing Market Modeling Practice. David Harrison, joins the firm as a Vice President, and will lead the Market Modeling Practice. Mr. Harrison joins Jason dePreaux who was brought on board as a Director in the practice to lead in the creation and delivery of our market model.