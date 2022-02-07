David Harrison and Jason dePreaux Join Beacon Group to Lead Market Modeling Practice
The Beacon Group, a pioneer in growth strategy consulting, announces David Harrison and Jason dePreaux as leaders of the fast-growing Market Modeling Practice. David Harrison, joins the firm as a Vice President, and will lead the Market Modeling Practice. Mr. Harrison joins Jason dePreaux who was brought on board as a Director in the practice to lead in the creation and delivery of our market model.
Portland, ME, February 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Beacon Group, a pioneer in growth strategy consulting, announces David Harrison and Jason dePreaux as leaders of the fast-growing Market Modeling Practice.
David Harrison, joins the firm as a Vice President, and will lead the Market Modeling Practice. A long-standing client of the firm, Mr. Harrison has spent nearly 20 years leading a variety of organizations across Intel, most recently overseeing the creation and maintenance of market models for one of Intel’s Business Units. As a results-driven leader, Mr. Harrison knows the importance of verifiable data and relevant, accessible research..
“Having bought millions of dollars in data from Gartner, IDC, and IHS, it was clear to me that a new gold standard was emerging from Beacon. I wanted to be a part of the team that was bringing transparency and customization to a market that is sorely in need of disruption. Combined with Beacon’s proven track record in advisory and strategic growth, the value to clients is unparalleled,” said Mr. Harrison, VP Market Model Practice at The Beacon Group.
Mr. Harrison joins Jason dePreaux who was brought on board as a Director in the practice to lead in the creation and delivery of their market model. A seasoned 15-year veteran of the market intelligence industry including several leadership positions at IHS Markit, he saw a chance to advance on what is available today. “There is enormous opportunity to produce quality tailored market sizing, directly relevant to the client need, consistent in methodology and cadence, and with unparalleled transparency, with the foundation always being firmly grounded in primary sourced-data straight from the industry,” shares Mr. dePreaux, Director of Market Model Practice at The Beacon Group.
“Beacon’s Market Model is a disruptive offering in a mature market that vastly improves upon the current offerings available to strategy and marketing professionals around the world. David’s a brilliant leader and his experience will make sure our offering is unparalleled in the world. Combining bespoke quantitative and qualitative data with calculation transparency and strategic advisory offerings, this new paradigm allows companies to make smarter decisions in the markets they serve. I’m incredibly excited about the new capabilities we’ve developed over the past year and look forward to providing this service to all of our clients,” says Beacon’s CEO and President, Cliff Farrah.
For more information on Beacon’s Market Model, or any of your growth strategy needs, please email Vice President, David Harrison at dharrison@beacongroupconsulting.com or Director, Jason dePreaux at jdepreaux@beacongroupconsulting.com
https://beacongroupconsulting.com
https://beacongroupconsulting.com
