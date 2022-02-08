The Beacon Group Sponsors 2022 Beacon Group A-Class World Championship
Houston, TX, February 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Beacon Group announces its’ lead sponsorship of the 2022 Beacon Group A-Class Catamaran World Championship, April 29th - May 6th, to be held at the Houston Yacht Club in La Porte, Texas.
Cliff Farrah, who currently serves as The Beacon Group’s President & CEO, has long had ties to the competitive sailing world. Mr. Farrah is a competitive sailor, a sailing coach, and a former US national amateur champion who has been profiled on ESPN and in Sailing magazine. He will be racing in the Classic division for this event. Daughter, Cam Farrah will be racing her A-Cat in the fully-foiling Open division. And she has her sights set on an Olympic run in 2024 as skipper of her fully-foiling Nacra 17 coed team.
“I’m looking forward to welcoming a great group of competitors to Texas from around the world. This is the first time in 10 years that the Worlds has been held in the US, and with Cam and I sailing in the regatta, I was happy to support the efforts of the class to make this an event to remember. A-Class catamarans have long been at the forefront of technology and innovation in sailing. Beacon has played a similar role in the business world over the past twenty years, helping our clients grow through the development of thought leadership and advisory services. Seemed like a perfect fit to me,” said Cliff.
Established in 1967 as a developmental racing class, the A-Class has enjoyed a recent resurgence in the United States. It is the fastest, single-handed catamaran in production. In the United States, there are over 150 active A-Class members who race at local clubs across the country and travel to national and international events.
“We’re very excited to have The Beacon Group aboard as our lead sponsor for the World Championship. The A-Class Catamaran represents the zenith of technology in our sport. The Beacon Group helps businesses reach those same lofty positions in industry. It’s a great match,” answered Bob Webbon, President of the US A-Class Catamaran Association.
The Beacon Groups is a growth strategy consulting company, providing guidance to Fortune 500 companies on their organic and inorganic growth strategies. Please visit www.beacongroupconsulting.com
