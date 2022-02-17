WealthScope Financial in Lehigh Valley, PA Announces a Move to a New Location
Financial Advisor firm has outgrown their previous space and recently upgraded their office space. The move also adds additional support staff as the firm continues to grow.
Allentown, PA, February 17, 2022 --(PR.com)-- WealthScope Financial, a unique financial advisor firm specializing in working with medical professionals is proud to announce a move to a larger, updated office space located at 1550 Pond Road, Suite 140 in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The physical move of the firms office, coincides with a change in affiliation to Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company and the brokerage services of Horner, Townsend and Kent. (HTK)
“We are excited to announce our alliance with Penn Mutual and HTK and our move to our new office, especially since our wealth management and life insurance philosophies align so closely with those of the entire Penn Mutual organization,” said Founding Partner Michael Steigerwalt. "We continue to use a very specific approach to helping people achieve financial balance, and the new products and services that we will be offering will be very valuable to all our clients," added Mr. Steigerwalt.
Mr. Steigerwalt and his business partners, Michael Engler and Glenn C. Breslauer formed WealthScope Financial to specialize in helping medical professionals easily navigate the world of wealth management. Although WealthScope Financial specializes in the medical industry, they continue to provide financial management assistance to clients in all industries. To learn more, visit WealthScope Financial online at https://www.wealthscopefinancial.com/.
About WealthScope Financial
WealthScope Financial was founded with the single mission to be the most creative and ground-breaking financial services firm with a specialized focus in the medical professional market. The team at WealthScope Financial prepares personalized financial strategies, serving individuals & businesses, while guiding them through a planning process called WealthScope GPS™, concentrating on suitable recommendations. Their comprehensive approach delves into several key areas, including: developing investment strategies; creating tax-efficient means of wealth accumulation, distribution and transfer; and protection management.
Working with a team of professional associates, WealthScope Financial concentrates their efforts in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, especially Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania and the New York Tri-State area.
About The Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company
Since its founding in 1847, Penn Mutual has been driven by its noble purpose to create a world of possibilities. At the heart of this purpose is the belief that purchasing life insurance is the most protective, responsible and rewarding action a person can take, and is central to a sound financial plan. The company is committed to helping individuals, families and small businesses unlock life’s possibilities through life insurance and annuity solutions. This is accomplished through a national network of more than 5,000 financial professionals, who help clients make great things possible. Penn Mutual supports its field representatives with brokerage services through Hornor, Townsend & Kent, Inc. Registered Investment Advisor and wholly owned subsidiary. Member FINRA/SIPC. Visit Penn Mutual on the Internet at http://www.pennmutual.com/.
Glenn C. Breslauer
973-580-4171
https://www.wealthscopefinancial.com
