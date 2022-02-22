Special Operations National Guardsman and Former MMA Fighter Opens Doors to New Training Headquarters
Austin, TX, February 22, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Tim Kennedy, a Special Operations National Guardsman and elite former MMA fighter, is opening the headquarters of his new tactical training facility, Sheepdog Response, in Cedar Park on February 26, 2022. With a mission to provide civilians, law enforcement and military personnel with the skills necessary to confront the wolf. Sheepdog's training covers situational awareness, weapons retention, arrest and control, graduated response in escalation of force, active shooter response, and a myriad of other things.
“What we love about our offerings at Sheepdog Response is that we can now give civilians the knowledge that our highly skilled and trained staff has,” says founder Tim Kennedy. “Now, you don’t have to be a Green Beret to have a drastically better chance of surviving an active shooter situation or to save someone’s life in a crisis, be it a gun shot or car accident.”
Like everything in Tim Kennedy's community, there is a deep emphasis on giving back and supporting military service members and Veterans. 100% of the employees of Sheepdog Response are current or former members of our nation's military. “As a veteran, I know firsthand how taxing the transition back to civilian life can be,” says Kennedy. “Every Sheepdog employee is a current or former military service member. Not only am I able to provide employment to them, I’m able to provide Sheepdog’s clients with the very best and most knowledgeable hands-on instruction possible.”
Sheepdog Response offers both virtual and in-person training, as well as every day and tactical gear. Training courses include active shooter, situational awareness, women’s specific defense, and tactical trauma response. “Sheepdog Response was founded in order to educate and train people to protect and preserve human life,” says Kennedy. “The opening of our headquarters is an exciting step to bringing comprehensive, experienced training to our neighbors in Texas and beyond.”
The media is invited to attend the grand opening of this innovative training facility.
Who: Tim Kennedy is a renowned voice for the post 9/11 warfighter community and celebrated for his patriotism not only because of his service as a Green Beret, but also as a leading advocate for the Military and Veteran communities. Tim is a lauded athlete from his days in the UFC and frequently recognized as an elite former MMA fighter. As the star of the History Channel's Hunting Hitler for three years, and his upcoming memoir with Simon & Schuster, Scars and Stripes, Tim is an engaged storyteller. Tim's social media accounts reflect his loyal fan-base:
Instagram: TimKennedyMMA 1 million followers
Twitter: TimKennedyMMA 345,300 followers
Facebook.com/TimKennedyMMA 385,235 followers
What:
Sheepdog Response will host the Grand Opening of their Headquarters in Cedar Park, TX.
When:
Saturday February 26, 2022 the opening is 10 AM - 1 PM with optimal time to attend 10-11 AM.
Where:
Sheepdog Response - 1754 Bagdad Rd., Bldg. D, Cedar Park, Texas 78613
Media:
Media can contact Sarah Verardo at sarah@verardostrategies.com for grand opening attendance, additional inquiries, quotes, and interview requests.
Contact
Sarah Verardo
704-430-6590
verardostrategies.com
