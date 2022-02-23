HM Wilkins Imperial Warns China’s COVID Policy Could Harm Economy
Analysts at HM Wilkins Imperial believe China’s targeted approach to COVID infections may come at a high cost to the world’s second largest economy.
Tokyo, Japan, February 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- As countries around the world do away with COVID restrictions, abandoning mask wearing, reducing isolation periods, and stopping mandatory testing, China has steadfastly adhered to its zero-tolerance COVID policies.
The country has stood firm on its commitment to halt transmission, maintain widespread testing and tracing and continue to enforce mask wearing mandates.
China’s top officials have maintained that this zero-tolerance approach will boost China’s economy in the long term with the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection stating that the strategies help to contain the infections in isolated population groups while the rest of the population is able to continue to operate without disruption.
However, a recent report by HM Wilkins Imperial has raised concerns that China’s harsh COVID-19 policies could negatively impact growth in the world’s second largest economy.
“As the more infectious Omicron variant takes hold in China and the rest of the world, containment costs will escalate,” said Mr. Rui Kimura, Chief Finance Officer at HM Wilkins Imperial.
“With already significant delays being seen in China’s supply chains, further disruption due to the country's strict policies surrounding COVID could negatively impact economic growth in the coming months,” added Mr. Kimura.
The HM Wilkins Imperial report showed that harsh restrictions have far reaching consequences for economic activity, as has been seen in many countries battling waves of the pandemic. Consumption and services sectors naturally suffer when portions of the population are isolated. This is an important driver for economic recovery. If China remains committed to locking down targeted groups, its recovery will need to rely more heavily on the manufacturing sector.
