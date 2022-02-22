GPMS Partners with GitLab to Provide DevOps Solutions for Continuous Innovation and Continuous Automation

“GitLab is excited to build a strategic relationship with GPMS,” said Michelle Hodges, VP of Global Channels at GitLab. “GPMS provides expertise across Healthcare, Finance, Insurance, Telecom and the Technology industry making them a great fit for the GitLab Partner Program and enables us to work together to create high-value services for mutual customers.”