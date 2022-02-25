The DataSeers COO Made the Cut for the 2022 Georgia Titan 100
Alpharetta, GA, February 25, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Gracie Ortiz, a Chief Operations Officer at DataSeers, was named as a 2022 Georgia Titan 100. This was officially announced by the Titan CEO and headline sponsor Wipfli LLP. The Titan 100 program recognizes Georgia’s Top 100 CEO’s & C-level executives. They are the area’s most accomplished business leaders in their industry using criteria that includes demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Collectively the 2022 Georgia Titan 100 and their companies employ upwards of 240,000 individuals and generate over $66 billion dollars in annual revenues. This year’s honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. They will be honored at an awards ceremony on May 12th, 2022 and will be given the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.
“The Titan 100 are shaping the future of the Georgia business community by building a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled and preeminent in their field. We proudly recognize the Titan 100 for their successes and contributions. We know that they will have a profound impact that makes an extraordinary difference for their customers and clients across the nation,” says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.
Gracie Ortiz joined the DataSeers team exactly one year ago assuming the position VP of Operations. Short after, she was promoted to Chief Operations Officer.
Gracie brought a wealth of knowledge in the industry including over fifteen years of sales management and twelve years of program management. She also brought an additional nine years working in global markets to implement sales and program management. Gracie has a diverse background having been recruited by Pricewaterhousecoopers (PwC) out of University to provision Oracle implementations and program management for diverse fortune 500 companies such as; UPS, BellSouth and SAS institute. In this stead she was recognized as a top performer from the Global Chairman of PwC. She continued her career path working with a number of companies until Adwait Joshi recruited her for her present position.
Gracie has been in the Know Your Customer, Know Your Business industry for over three years in a number of silos. Her primary focus has been on international business where she has developed strong relationships in the GCC and the far East. Gracie is a passionate advocate for the Colon Cancer Council and serves on the Policy Committee Board.
“I am honored to have been named as one of this year’s top 100 C-level executives by The Titan 100. Thank you to Titan 100 team for this exceptional award and recognition,” said Gracie.
Gracie will be honored at the Titan 100 awards on May 12th, 2022, at Zoo Atlanta: Savanna Hall. One of the city’s most treasured historic buildings the 1921 building has been revitalized by Zoo Atlanta for its new life today. As home of the Atlanta Cyclorama for more than 90 years, the building is famous for its grand scale and neoclassical architecture. This unique cocktail-style awards event will gather 100 Titans of Industry and their guests for an evening unlike anything that exists in the Georgia business community.
“On behalf of all the partners and associates at Wipfli we congratulate all the Titan100 winners. It’s an honor to recognize this diverse group of leaders in the Atlanta community. We appreciate the lasting impact each leader has made, and continues to make, in building organizations of significance both in Atlanta and abroad. Your ingenuity and creativity have set you apart, and the honor of being seen as an industry Titan is richly deserved,” says Bill Boucher, Partner at Wipfli.
