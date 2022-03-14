WealthScope Financial in Lehigh Valley, PA Announces Opening of a Satellite Office in Boca Raton, FL
Financial Advisor firm has expanded its footprint with the recent addition of office space in Boca Raton, FL. The move adds additional support for its clients in South Eastern Florida wishing to meet in-person.
Allentown, PA, March 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- WealthScope Financial, a unique financial advisor firm specializing in working with medical professionals is proud to announce the opening of a satellite office located at 1 North Federal Highway, Suite 201, Boca Raton, FL 33432. A physical space in South Eastern Florida allows the firm to service its clients in the region with in-person meetings. Of course, virtual meetings, which have become quite normal and in many cases preferred since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, will still be an option for anyone in any part of the country.
“Many of our clients have expressed an interest in face-to-face meetings lately, and the addition of an office in South Eastern Florida will support our clients in the area,” said Founding Partner, Michael Engler. “Of course, we will continue to use the latest technologies to facilitate virtual meetings as well, but a physical location in Florida will be a welcomed addition for our clients in the region," added Mr. Engler.
Mr. Engler and his business partners, Michael Steigerwalt and Glenn C. Breslauer formed WealthScope Financial to specialize in helping medical professionals easily navigate the world of wealth management. Although WealthScope Financial specializes in the medical industry, they continue to provide financial management assistance and protection strategies to clients in all industries. To learn more, visit WealthScope Financial online at https://www.wealthscopefinancial.com/.
About WealthScope Financial
WealthScope Financial was founded with the single mission to be the most creative and ground-breaking financial services firm with a specialized focus in the medical professional market. The team at WealthScope Financial prepares personalized financial strategies, serving individuals & businesses, while guiding them through a planning process called WealthScope GPS™, concentrating on suitable recommendations. Their comprehensive approach delves into several key areas, including: developing investment strategies; creating tax-efficient means of wealth accumulation, distribution and transfer; and protection management.
Working with a team of professional associates, WealthScope Financial concentrates their efforts in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, especially Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania and the New York Tri-State area.
About The Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company
Since its founding in 1847, Penn Mutual has been driven by its noble purpose to create a world of possibilities. At the heart of this purpose is the belief that purchasing life insurance is the most protective, responsible and rewarding action a person can take, and is central to a sound financial plan. The company is committed to helping individuals, families and small businesses unlock life’s possibilities through life insurance and annuity solutions. This is accomplished through a national network of more than 5,000 financial professionals, who help clients make great things possible. Penn Mutual supports its field representatives with brokerage services through Hornor, Townsend & Kent, Inc. Registered Investment Advisor and wholly owned subsidiary. Member FINRA/SIPC. Visit Penn Mutual on the Internet at http://www.pennmutual.com/.
