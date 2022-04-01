NaXum Hires New VP of Commissions
Nevada, TX, April 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Referral Marketing software provider NaXum hires Software Engineer Mark Vincent Ayo as its new VP of Commissions. In his new role, Ayo is accountable for the development and high-output tech management of the software provider’s Commissions Engine.
Ayo is a back-end developer based in Davao City, Philippines who spent the last three years as a Commission Engineer in NaXum. Prior to joining the company, he developed health and hospice software solutions, maintaining and migrating specifically database records.
“We may tell ourselves that being in that situation might be uncomfortable, but this may actually be an opportunity,” Ayo’s professional bio on the NaXum website reads. “An opportunity to learn a new skill and try new things. It may be a risk to take but being out of your comfort zone is where the magic happens.“
As he takes over leadership in NaXum’s Commissions team, Ayo is determined to lead the software provider in making its transformation technology the best in the referral marketing space to make its company mission a reality.
“For me, success is not only about what we've accomplished in life, but it's about what we inspire others to achieve,” NaXum's new VP of Commissions further writes in his bio. “This makes us all successful in what we do here in Gemba.”
NaXum's Commissions Engine is part of the company's Unify platform which gives business owners the flexibility to create a system that motivates and compensates their affiliates for taking the actions to grow their tribe.
For more information about the company's Unify platform, visit the NaXum website at www.naxum.com.
