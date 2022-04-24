NaXum CEO Hosts DSEF Open Forum on Education in Direct Sales
Ben Dixon, NaXum CEO, hosts DSEF Open Forum on education in Direct Sales with Katy Holt-Larsen, president of Kyani and Kevin Raulston, previous president of Uforia.
Chicago, IL, April 24, 2022 --(PR.com)-- On March 11, 2022, Ben Dixon, CEO at NaXum, hosted the Direct Selling Executive Forum's open forum on "Exploring Education That Opens New Possibilities" in referral marketing.
Katy Holt-Larsen, the current president of Kyani, and Kevin Raulston, previous president at Uforia, both joined the panel to share their thoughts.
The Direct Selling Executives Forum is a free, invite-only, community on LinkedIn and Facebook where executives from referral marketing companies share their thoughts on open forum zoom sessions across a variety of topics in our industry.
On the forum the group discussed:
1) What are the top 2-3 educational opportunities you see as the mission-critical 2022 topics for every referral marketing company deserves to be bringing to their tribe?
2) When it comes to creating a compelling onboarding strategy for new promoters, what are the 2-3 key principles you believe make all the difference in the world?
3) Events are known to bring the mission of every company from the members "heads to their hearts." What key elements would you say every company should look into as they plan their leadership events for their promoters in 2022?
4) If you could go back in time to December 2019, knowing everything you know today, what is the "one-thing" you'd tell yourself?
Top thoughts from the session include:
Katy shares her TAR method at Kyani:
1. Training
2. Action
3. Reward
She shares how the team at Kyani is creating onboarding processes and continuing education opportunities that connect the training, actions, and rewards available for the teams to take their own personal next steps and have the confidence to win in the business.
Kevin shares the power of onboarding "retail customers" in a way where new retail customers understand the story, why the company exists, the vision to where retail customers have awareness of the vision of the company at a deep level to become a raving fan.
About Ben Dixon:
Ben Dixon loves referral marketing. His family found direct sales back in 2006 and had success using technology to create home-based businesses. Since 2010, Ben has focused on serving referral marketing, party plan, and direct sales companies across the globe with the technology they require to empower their passionate fans to virally grow their businesses.
To see other episodes from the direct selling executives forum, visit the NaXum YouTube channel.
To hear reviews on NaXum Technology, visit Capterra, PR.com, or LinkedIn.
To request a tour of the NaXum platform, visit Naxum.com.
Katy Holt-Larsen, the current president of Kyani, and Kevin Raulston, previous president at Uforia, both joined the panel to share their thoughts.
The Direct Selling Executives Forum is a free, invite-only, community on LinkedIn and Facebook where executives from referral marketing companies share their thoughts on open forum zoom sessions across a variety of topics in our industry.
On the forum the group discussed:
1) What are the top 2-3 educational opportunities you see as the mission-critical 2022 topics for every referral marketing company deserves to be bringing to their tribe?
2) When it comes to creating a compelling onboarding strategy for new promoters, what are the 2-3 key principles you believe make all the difference in the world?
3) Events are known to bring the mission of every company from the members "heads to their hearts." What key elements would you say every company should look into as they plan their leadership events for their promoters in 2022?
4) If you could go back in time to December 2019, knowing everything you know today, what is the "one-thing" you'd tell yourself?
Top thoughts from the session include:
Katy shares her TAR method at Kyani:
1. Training
2. Action
3. Reward
She shares how the team at Kyani is creating onboarding processes and continuing education opportunities that connect the training, actions, and rewards available for the teams to take their own personal next steps and have the confidence to win in the business.
Kevin shares the power of onboarding "retail customers" in a way where new retail customers understand the story, why the company exists, the vision to where retail customers have awareness of the vision of the company at a deep level to become a raving fan.
About Ben Dixon:
Ben Dixon loves referral marketing. His family found direct sales back in 2006 and had success using technology to create home-based businesses. Since 2010, Ben has focused on serving referral marketing, party plan, and direct sales companies across the globe with the technology they require to empower their passionate fans to virally grow their businesses.
To see other episodes from the direct selling executives forum, visit the NaXum YouTube channel.
To hear reviews on NaXum Technology, visit Capterra, PR.com, or LinkedIn.
To request a tour of the NaXum platform, visit Naxum.com.
Contact
NaXumContact
Ben Dixon
713-867-7999
https://www.naxum.com
Ben Dixon
713-867-7999
https://www.naxum.com
Categories