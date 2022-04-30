Jayvee Salango Named NaXum VP of Design
Las Vegas, NV, April 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- NaXum recently appointed Jayvee Salango as its new Vice President of Design. In his new seat, Salango will be leading the company's UI and UX teams in providing "Don't Make Me Think" interface and experience for its products and services.
Salango is a Philippine-based developer who worked as a Senior UX Designer in NaXum for over two years. He was in charge of building the front-end pages of the company's Unify and Builder platforms prior to his leadership promotion. Now, he is among the people who will spearhead NaXum's mission to develop a system that wows and makes a significant impact on the lives it touches.
"For me as a developer, delivering wow gives you the best feeling," NaXum's new VP of Design shares on his professional bio on NaXum's Team page. "When hard work, brainstorming, designing, and planning pays off and makes your client satisfied."
"Being able to touch different variations of people through our talent and skills is what sets us apart from the other software companies. Our main goal here is to change the lives of the billion people around the world and inspire them to work hard."
Prior to his journey with the Nevada-based Software provider, Salango was a C# developer creating online courses for realtors. He then joined the NaXum in 2019.
Salango is a Philippine-based developer who worked as a Senior UX Designer in NaXum for over two years. He was in charge of building the front-end pages of the company's Unify and Builder platforms prior to his leadership promotion. Now, he is among the people who will spearhead NaXum's mission to develop a system that wows and makes a significant impact on the lives it touches.
"For me as a developer, delivering wow gives you the best feeling," NaXum's new VP of Design shares on his professional bio on NaXum's Team page. "When hard work, brainstorming, designing, and planning pays off and makes your client satisfied."
"Being able to touch different variations of people through our talent and skills is what sets us apart from the other software companies. Our main goal here is to change the lives of the billion people around the world and inspire them to work hard."
Prior to his journey with the Nevada-based Software provider, Salango was a C# developer creating online courses for realtors. He then joined the NaXum in 2019.
Contact
NaXumContact
Ben Dixon
713-867-7999
https://www.naxum.com
Ben Dixon
713-867-7999
https://www.naxum.com
Categories