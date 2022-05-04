"Pumpkin Spiced Musical" Will be Distributed Exclusively by Filmhub
Brooklyn, NY, May 04, 2022 --(PR.com)-- StiefelArts LLC is proud to announce their movie, “Pumpkin Spiced Musical,” will be distributed exclusively by Filmhub. “Pumpkin Spiced Musical” is the story of a once successful advertising agency that has fallen on hard times. In order to make money to save their ad agency, Sam, CEO of The Sam ‘n’ Ella Ad Agency, comes up with a unique, pumpkin spiced product to sell: a pumpkin spice scented bra. The film spoofs the ridiculousness of the pumpkin spice craze that comes each Fall/Winter holiday season.
The musical comedy stars James Parks, Lexi Marceron, Erin Herrick, and Dani Honeyman. With screenplay by Ben and Elizabeth Stiefel and music by Ben Stiefel. Produced and Directed by Ben and Elizabeth Stiefel.
For more information, contact:
Ben Stiefel
StiefelArts LLC
718 531-8444
917 355-0084
stiefelarts@yahoo.com
www.pumpkinspicedmusical.com
Categories