New Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions Store in El Paso, Texas Opens in May 2022
Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions opens a franchise store in El Paso, Texas. It will be the second franchise store of United Smart Tech, offering consumer electronics repair services, such as broken mobile phones, laptops, game consoles, and everything in between.
Dallas, TX, May 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions continues to grow exponentially as more store openings are up in various parts of the United States of America. Among the latest store launches is in El Paso, Texas.
With the upcoming opening, residents of El Paso, Texas will now have peace of mind knowing there’s an Asurion store nearby ready to fix broken personal electronics with a single call.
The new Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions store in El Paso offers various tech repair services, from smartphones, tablets, and computers, to game consoles. What’s more, home repair services are available, and some repairs can be made within the day. The average repair time for basic repairs is 2 hours, and in some cases even less. When it comes to expertise and professional services, the Asurion brand is backed by years of experience in the tech repair industry.
Coffee spills, cracked screens, battery issues, and water damage are common problems among users of personal electronics today, and buying a new device can be pretty expensive. So why spend more when you can just fix the minor damage for a fraction of the cost of a new replacement unit. The tech experts of Asurion can fix broken smartphone devices just right where you are, and within the day.
Surely, the new store opening of Asurion would be welcome news to the almost a million residents of El Paso, including those who are in the surrounding neighborhoods. The El Paso store is scheduled to open in mid May 2022, and the opening will kick-off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, followed by a meet-and-greet with the local community leaders, businessmen, and the Asurion team.
The Asurion store in El Paso Texas is the second franchise of United Smart Tech. (https://www.unitedsmarttech.com). Its first store was launched in October 2021 in Oklahoma City, under uBreakiFix® brand. uBreakiFix® is now rebranded as Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions, and all uBreakiFix® stores will be transitioned within the entire year of 2022 to the new brand.
Contact
United Smart TechContact
Emmanuel Magto
0639178734927
https://www.unitedsmarttech.com
Emmanuel Magto
0639178734927
https://www.unitedsmarttech.com
Categories