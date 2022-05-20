Kraken Automotive to Offer Low Income Auto Repair Program for Lake County FL
Mandatory car repairs can transpire anytime, and, for many, they may ensue at times when we don't have a lot to spare. If you encounter this difficulty, it is vital to know that there is help available in Lake County FL thanks to Kraken Automotive After-Hours Mobile Mechanic service.
Astatula, FL, May 20, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Kraken Automotive after hours mobile mechanic service has started a much needed program that will help low income residents in Lake County. Scott Warriner, owner of Kraken Automotive, along with his wife Jennifer, started this program recently in hopes it will help many local low-income families be able to keep their vehicle on the road for needed doctor visits, shopping, school and more.
Their program offers Lake County residents who meet low income and vehicle requirements, a significant discount on mandatory automotive repairs. For more information on this program visit https://krakenautorepair.com/lake-county-fl-low-income-auto-repair-program/.
About Kraken Automotive: Scott, Owner of Kraken Automotive has over 20 years of hands-on experience in the Automotive Industry. His knowledge of how to handle both vehicle repairs and customer relationships is part of the reason why Kraken Automotive is not your "normal" mobile mechanic service. Our goal when creating this business was to provide customers a valuable service, after normal business hours.
Jennifer Warriner
352-234-6872
https://krakenautorepair.com
