Norfelyn Almonicar Joins NaXum Executive Team as VP of Core Tech
Las Vegas, NV, June 02, 2022 --(PR.com)-- NaXum, a Nevada-based Referral Marketing software provider, announced this month Norfelyn Almonicar as its newest VP of Core Technology.
Almonicar is a Cum Laude graduate of Information Technology at the Asian College of Technology in Cebu, Philippines. According to her NaXum bio, she started her coding career as a PHP Developer in Qualfon Philippines for five years creating the company’s Employment Management System (EMS) before moving to International Business Machines (IBM) as an Application Developer and Accenture as Application Development Analyst.
NaXum hired Almonicar as Mobile App Engineer in 2019 to help pioneer the development of the company’s ACT.X platform. Following the app’s launch, she moved to the Core Tech department as a Senior Core Tech Engineer.
Almonicar's move to the VP of Core Tech role is a product of NaXum's Promote from Within (PfW) Core Value which aims to protect its team's tech dreams and ensure they have a safe and secure, long game career path inside the company. Open seats from different scrum teams and leadership seats are offered to the internal team members first before the Recruitment teams hunt for candidates outside NaXum.
As employees encounter and live out the NaXum culture, they may feel the need to journey around to try out other areas, learn something brand new, or experience in-depth the different parts of the business. Therefore, NaXum offers every aspect of its core business functions to 10x Senior team members to match whichever seat they believe is right for their gifts.
In her VP promotion, Almonicar is now accountable for leading the Core Tech team in ensuring all profit-generating modules of NaXum’s Unify platform are working as they should.
The NaXum Unify platform is the complete solution for any company in the referral marketing space. It is a combination of the remarkable NaXum “Builder” marketing platform with its proven “Tracker” commission and shopping engine to create a powerful single-sign-on experience for customers, affiliates, and administrators. The company creates custom commission tracking engines and shopping experiences that reward the proper behavior.
To know more information about NaXum’s products, visit its corporate website at NaXum.com.
Almonicar now joins Jayvee Salango and Mark Vincent Ayo in the NaXum executive team, both of whom were previously promoted as VP of Design and VP of Commissions respectively.
Contact
NaXumContact
Ben Dixon
713-867-7999
https://www.naxum.com
