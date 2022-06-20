Rapid Expansion Set to Double Production Capacity at Carnivore Meat Company
Green Bay, WI, June 20, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Carnivore Meat Company®, the nation’s leading manufacturer of frozen and freeze-dried pet food and treats, have announced a major manufacturing expansion that will more than double total production capacity in less than a year.
As the freeze-dried pet food sector continues to grow exponentially, many pet food manufacturers are struggling to keep up with rising consumer demand for nutritious freeze-dried pet food.
Yet Carnivore Meat Company, the manufacturer of ultra-premium pet food brands Vital Essentials®, Vital Cat® and Nature’s Advantage®, is upgrading their freeze-drying capabilities at breakneck speed. It’s a level of forward-thinking innovation that demonstrates once again why Carnivore Meat Company is an industry leader.
Carnivore Meat Company began the calendar year with 23 custom-built freeze-dryers that run day and night to produce the company’s popular lines of freeze-dried pet food and treats, as well as support their extensive private label services.
In January, the company announced the construction of 12 new freeze-dryers, on track to be in use by July 2022. Now, in an unprecedented second major expansion within months, Carnivore Meat Company is proud to announce that they are building another 12 freeze-dryers that are expected to be fully operational by this fall.
These twin rounds of whirlwind expansions will together add 24 new state-of-the-art industrial-scale freeze-dryers. The new additions will bring the company’s manufacturing operation to a total of 47 freeze-dryers — increasing overall production capacity by over 100% from the start of the year.
The announcement comes in the midst of a global pet food shortage, when many pet food manufacturers face supply chain disruptions and long wait times for new freeze-drying equipment.
“Pet parents make it a priority to feed the most nutritious and biologically appropriate diet possible, and they don’t want to have to worry about the food that works best for their dog or cat becoming unavailable or out of stock,” says Melissa Olson, VP of Sales and Marketing. “We’re expanding at an extreme speed in order to meet the needs of pet parents now, not later.”
The skyrocketing demand for freeze-dried pet food and treats is not likely to slow down anytime soon, which makes Carnivore Meat Company’s rapid expansion particularly well-timed.
By swiftly building their own in-house, custom-designed equipment, Carnivore Meat Company is able to avoid many of the challenges plaguing other manufacturers. This ingenuity allows them to keep store shelves stocked - and ensures pet parents can continue to feed their fur-families the healthy, high-quality meals they deserve.
About Carnivore Meat Company
Carnivore Meat Company is an award-winning manufacturer of premium raw frozen and freeze-dried pet food and treats. Located in Green Bay, Wisconsin, the company’s rapidly growing brands include Nature's Advantage®, Vital Essentials®, VE RAW BAR® and Vital Cat®, which are distributed to over 6,000 retailers nationwide, in 14 international markets and online to Chewy.com, Amazon, PetFlow.com and others. Long considered a raw pet food pioneer, the company’s freeze-dried products division supplies private label, co-packing and ingredients to customers globally. Carnivore Meat Company has been recognized for its growth accomplishments and manufacturing excellence with a number of awards in recent years, including Greater Green Bay Chamber Growth Award, Wisconsin Manufacturer of the Year Award, Governor’s Export Achievement Award, Greater Green Bay Chamber Manufacturing Award of Distinction and Inc 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies. www.carnivoremeat.com
About Arbor Investments
Founded in 1999 with offices in Chicago and New York, Arbor Investments is a specialized private equity firm focused exclusively on acquiring premier companies in food, beverage and related industries. Since inception, the firm has acquired or invested in over 80 companies in North America. www.arborpic.com
