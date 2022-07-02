NaXum Promotes from Within for Technical Production Manager Seats
Las Vegas, NV, July 02, 2022 --(PR.com)-- NaXum continues to live out its Promote From Within Core Value with another internal "jump" promotion recently. This time, it has selected Rhena May Salinas and Crismarie Lopez as its new Technical Production Managers (TPM) of Client Support and Design, respectively.
Originally an accountancy graduate, Salinas found a home for her gifts in serving others as a Customer Support Representative. She worked in the BPO Industry for 8 years before joining NaXum as a Client Champion in 2020.
It has always been Salinas’ passion to deliver excellence and exceed what's expected from her. According to her team bio on the company website, she is a strong advocate of development and growth. With this, she constantly seeks new learnings and welcomes new challenges —an attribute she applied in her June 2022 TPM Promotion.
Lopez, on the other hand, is an IT Graduate who has been a long-time employee of the software provider. She entered the company as a Client Champ too and went on to "jump" as a UI Designer and then UX Designer.
Lopez describes herself on NaXum’s website as a driven person, always leaning in and stepping out of her comfort zone. The TPM seat is now her fourth role since boarding the company.
In her new role, Lopez serves as assistant to the Vice President of Design and owns managing the assembly line of NaXum’s Design team.
Salinas shares the same accountability as Lopez, only she is assigned to serve the Client Support Team.
Salinas and Lopez are just two of the many products of NaXum’s Promote From Within core value. In its culture, NaXum allows team members to journey around the different areas of its operations from different seats. This is to protect its employees from stagnation and help them find their true tech gifts.
To get to know the rest of NaXum's core values, visit its company website at https://naxum.com/core-value.php
Originally an accountancy graduate, Salinas found a home for her gifts in serving others as a Customer Support Representative. She worked in the BPO Industry for 8 years before joining NaXum as a Client Champion in 2020.
It has always been Salinas’ passion to deliver excellence and exceed what's expected from her. According to her team bio on the company website, she is a strong advocate of development and growth. With this, she constantly seeks new learnings and welcomes new challenges —an attribute she applied in her June 2022 TPM Promotion.
Lopez, on the other hand, is an IT Graduate who has been a long-time employee of the software provider. She entered the company as a Client Champ too and went on to "jump" as a UI Designer and then UX Designer.
Lopez describes herself on NaXum’s website as a driven person, always leaning in and stepping out of her comfort zone. The TPM seat is now her fourth role since boarding the company.
In her new role, Lopez serves as assistant to the Vice President of Design and owns managing the assembly line of NaXum’s Design team.
Salinas shares the same accountability as Lopez, only she is assigned to serve the Client Support Team.
Salinas and Lopez are just two of the many products of NaXum’s Promote From Within core value. In its culture, NaXum allows team members to journey around the different areas of its operations from different seats. This is to protect its employees from stagnation and help them find their true tech gifts.
To get to know the rest of NaXum's core values, visit its company website at https://naxum.com/core-value.php
Contact
NaXumContact
Ben Dixon
713-867-7999
https://www.naxum.com
Ben Dixon
713-867-7999
https://www.naxum.com
Categories