HPA Talent Clients Dominate at the Inaugural WFFA US Freestyle Soccer Open
New York, NY, July 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Inaugural WFFA US Freestyle Soccer Open was held 4th of July weekend in Daytona Beach, Florida. As part of the first ever Daytona SoccerFest which featured concerts and numerous soccer matches the WFFA brought together some of the World’s best soccer freestylers.
“It was very exciting to see everything come together even with the numerous weather delays, and we think the WFFA did a fantastic job,” said Paris D’Jon, President of HPA Talent. “We had lots of talent represented at the event and having our clients capture all the top places was a testament to their dedication and training. We continue to grow our soccer freestyle division worldwide and are the leader in brand integration in this field.”
HPA Talent is a full service talent agency representing music artists, pro athletes, celebrities and other professionals in the entertainment industry, visit hpatalent.com.
