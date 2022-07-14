Arvada Realtor Awarded SRS Designation
Jen Langhals has been awarded the only seller-focused professional designation recognized by the National Association of Realtors (NAR): Seller Representative Specialist (SRS) designation.
Arvada, CO, July 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Jennifer Langhals with R Squared Real Estate has been awarded the Seller Representative Specialist (SRS) designation, the premier seller agency designation in the country. The SRS is conferred by the Real Estate Business Institute (REBI) and is an official credential of the National Association of REALTORS®. Jen joins an elite group of real estate professionals from around the world who have earned the SRS designation. All were required to successfully complete comprehensive coursework in seller representation, demonstrate significant seller representation experience and expertise, and subscribe to the REALTOR® Code of Ethics.
Jen Langhals began her real estate career in Cincinnati Ohio, gaining unparalleled experience in the luxury, and rural/land markets. While also establishing herself as a respected Realtor, as recognition for her outstanding sales performance, she was awarded the 2021 Circle Of Excellence Award and the 2020 & 2021 President’s Award. Now, proud to call Arvada Colorado her home, and Broker Associate for R Squared Real Estate, she specializes in helping individuals and families expand into their next home to plant their roots, hold important life experiences with loved ones, and grow. In addition to real estate Jen volunteers with organizations around the local community and is passionate about helping women & children in need of deserved services.
SRS is wholly owned by REBI and focuses specifically on representing the real estate seller. Formerly the Council of Real Estate Brokerage Managers (CRB), REBI is a not-for-profit affiliate of the National Association of REALTORS®.
