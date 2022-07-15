HPA Talent Agency Signs Professional Football Freestyler Osman Roa to Roster
HPA Talent has expanded its roster with yet another key signing.
Los Angeles, CA, July 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- HPA Talent agency has signed Professional Football Freestyler Osman Roa.
The Colombian native, who now resides in Los Angeles says, he is "so happy and excited to join HPA Talent Agency.”
HPA Talent signed Roa, the current Columbia and Latin American Champion along with being a Guinness World Record holder, as it expands its freestyle soccer division which has now become a world leader.
“I’m excited for Osman and the team as we keep pushing the sport of soccer freestyle in the United States,” said Paris D’Jon, President of HPA Talent.
Osman joins a roster that already features a string of big-name Soccer Freestylers.
HPA Talent is a full-service talent agency representing music artists, pro athletes, celebrities and other professionals in the entertainment industry, visit hpatalent.com.
