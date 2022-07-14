Shipman's Pharmacy Celebrates 60 Years Serving Western Long Island: Expands Digital Offering
Shipman’s Pharmacy owner Henry Cunningham, RPh takes pride in being “The Herbal Alternative” for many of his customers, supplying health and wellness solutions that supplement traditional medications and treatments. Cunningham provides traditional pharmacy services and alternative choices.
Sunrise, FL, July 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- In 2022, the pharmacy is celebrating its 60th year in business and has several new service initiatives launching this summer to complement its existing online prescription management portal, including:
- Expansion of its services to include an online store featuring its products for herbal alternative healing.
- Creation of interactive media utilizing new technologies and social media.
- Creation of the Be the First to Ask a Question podcast, which answers health and wellness questions received through TikTok and other social media channels.
Online Store
“We have heard from our customers that they wanted a way to purchase their alternative wellness products online while also supporting a small Black-owned pharmacy,” said Cunningham. “Our new online store allows us to do just that.”
The online store features a growing selection of the best healthy alternatives, including organic products, health snacks, CBD supplements, herbs, essential oils, vitamins and supplements, skincare and beauty aids, and eco-friendly cleaning products.
With the online store launch, Cunningham adds that the brick-and-mortar pharmacy, located in the heart of Hempstead for more than 60 years, is not going anywhere, but continues to expand its product lines and offerings to the local community. He has owned the Pharmacy for 30 years and built on the tradition of excellence set by the original owner and his mentor, Claude Shipman, RPh.
Interactive Media and New Podcast
“Our tradition of holistic care, we treat the whole person: body, mind, and spirit. We focus on families and expert, individualized care,” said Cunningham. “We are embracing new ways of reaching the local community and beyond by launching a new podcast and answering emerging questions from generally younger people on our TikTok account.”
Alternatives That Promote Healthy Lifestyle
“Physicians prescribe medications to lessen symptoms and mask this dysfunction, but they often work against the body's natural healing mechanisms and may cause further dysfunction within a different system,” Cunningham explains. “The body develops new symptoms and again, another medication is prescribed. We utilize natural medicines and healing alongside these prescriptions to help the body heal itself.”
A 60-Year History and Tradition
Julian McBrowne, Brooklyn’s only black pharmacist at the time, was a great inspiration to a young Claude Shipman, RPh. Shipman completed his degree at Brooklyn School of Pharmacy (now the Long Island University Schwartz College of Pharmacy) in 1954. By 1962, he opened two community-based pharmacies, including Shipman’s Pharmacy in Hempstead.
In 1990, Shipman was appointed by Gov. Mario M. Cuomo to the Governor's Advisory Committee for Black Affairs. He also took under his wing a young graduate of his alma mater, Henry Cunningham, RPh. Upon Shipman’s retirement, Cunningham became owner and pharmacist and began building on his mentor’s legacy of distinguished service. Cunningham’s studies at Long Island University’s Schwartz College of Pharmacy with renowned holistic medicine professor Milford Graves combined with ongoing education on holistic medicine, informs his treatment philosophy as a pharmacist providing “The Herbal Alternative” to customers near and far.
