NaXum CEO Hosts Executive Panel On "The Evolution Of Training"
Chicago, IL, July 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, July 8, 2022, Ben Dixon the CEO at NaXum hosted an open panel with executives from Rodan+Fields, Color Street, and Beauty Counter.
Together the panel discussed the following questions:
1) When it comes to training, what are you finding is no longer relevant and must be left behind?
2) What elements do you believe define and create a successful onboarding process today?
3) How does technology play a role in the way you train today?
4) When you think of a distributor journey and imagine your members that have been with your organization for over 2 years, what elements do you believe are required to create an engaging training experience?
Insights ranged from the needs for online 'snackable' training content to creating an effective onboarding process where every new team member has a clear path toward their goals.
To see a full transcript of the panel and video replay of the session, visit www.naxumblog.com
About Ben:
Ben Dixon loves referral marketing. His family found direct sales back in 2006 and had success using technology to create home-based businesses. Since 2010, Ben has focused on serving referral marketing, party plan, and direct sales companies across the globe with the technology they require to empower their passionate fans to virally grow their businesses.
To see episodes from the direct selling executives forum, visit the youtube channel.
To hear reviews on NaXum Technology, visit Capterra, PR.com, or Linkedin.
To request a tour of the NaXum platform, visit Naxum.com.
