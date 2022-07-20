PureDriven Announces New Headquarters, New President and New Ownership
Omaha, NE, July 20, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Premier franchise digital marketing agency, PureDriven, is rapidly expanding its footprint and announced its new headquarters in Omaha, NE. Jason Sunday, PureDriven’s Chief Operating Officer, has been promoted to the newly created position of President. These changes will allow PureDriven to provide franchise clients with even more comprehensive digital marketing strategy and planning services, and a growing suite of digital products including search, social, display, video, audio, local listings, blogging, and email.
Acquired by a NE-based investor, PureDriven is now located at 2800 S 110th Ct., Ste. 1, Omaha, NE 68144. PureDriven joins other prominent Omaha-based organizations including Berkshire Hathaway and Mutual of Omaha and the home of the College World Series. Jason Sunday has taken the helm as the agency’s new President. Employed with PureDriven for over five years and having previously served as a non-commissioned officer in the Army for 11 years, Sunday is a natural fit to lead PureDriven to new heights with his clear vision and track record in driving company-wide efficiencies. Sunday has been instrumental in building the operational infrastructure, executing the company’s mission, and fostering client and partner relationships. His contribution to the company and its clients is, in big part, driving PureDriven’s growth.
“I’m honored to lead such a caring, dedicated and proven team of digital marketing experts,” said Sunday. “Our team is hyper-focused on delivering the highest level of service and quality results to our franchise clients. We will continue to introduce new innovative products and build key marketing technology partnerships within the franchise community.”
PureDriven is an innovative digital agency with franchise clients in 36 states and four Canadian provinces. Based in Omaha, NE, PureDriven focuses on transparency in its products, pricing, and people. PureDriven has recruited a leading team of franchise digital marketing experts, all under one virtual roof, to provide clients with exceptional results using a full suite of digital products including search, social, display, video, audio, local listings, blogging, and email. To learn more, visit puredriven.com.
