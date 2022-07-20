PureDriven Announces New Headquarters, New President and New Ownership

Franchise digital marketing agency, PureDriven, is rapidly expanding its footprint and announced its new headquarters in Omaha, NE with Jason Sunday, PureDriven’s Chief Operating Officer, as the new President. These changes will allow PureDriven to provide franchise clients with even more comprehensive digital marketing strategy and planning services, and a growing suite of digital products including search, social, display, video, audio and local listings.