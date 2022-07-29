Vincent Paul Ponteras Joins NaXum Leadership as New VP of Information Systems
Las Vegas, NV, July 29, 2022 --(PR.com)-- NaXum’s executive leadership team is excited to welcome Vincent Paul Ponteras to the position of Vice President of Information Systems.
Formerly a Senior IS Engineer in the team, Ponteras succeeds outgoing VP of IS Nico Peñaroyo as head of the company’s platform security. He is now responsible for ensuring the NaXum North Star “Make Me Feel Secure” is maintained with stakeholders’ information and the company’s platforms well-protected at all times.
Ponteras is a graduate of Computer Science at the University of San Jose-Recoletos in Cebu, Philippines. He has been a System Administrator specializing in UNIX and Windows-based systems since 2010. Before joining NaXum as a Senior IS Engineer in 2020, Ponteras worked as an IT Team Lead for four years in the online marketing company ClickableBrand. He also spent a few years as a web developer, building websites for clients that use CMS software.
Outside of work, Ponteras expresses himself through art. He has a vocational course in Commercial Arts and according to his information on the NaXum website, he especially loves drawing “for the challenge, for the joy of expression, for the feeling of pride in work I've done, and for the sense of creation that is mine.” If not drawing, he cycles in his spare time.
Ponteras’ promotion to VP of IS is the most recent leadership promotion of the Nevada-based referral marketing software provider. Previously, NaXum also appointed new leaders for its Design, Core Tech, and Commission teams in practice of its Promote From Within core value.
Apart from blessing the world with its transformational technologies, NaXum is also on a mission to bring up the right people who share the culture of the company through its internal "jump" promotion opportunities.
To know more about NaXum's core values, visit its company website at https://naxum.com
