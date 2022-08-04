The Beacon Group Announces the Promotion of Tom Stuart to Vice President in the Healthcare & Life Sciences Practice

Mr. Stuart has been with the firm since 2020, starting out as a Director in the Healthcare & Life Sciences practice. During his time at Beacon, Mr. Stuart has supported our clients on numerous strategy engagements, helping his medical device, pharmaceutical, biotech, and diagnostic clients solve complex growth issues. As Vice President in the Healthcare & Life Sciences practice, Tom will continue to oversee business growth and lead strategic growth initiatives.