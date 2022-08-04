The Beacon Group Announces the Promotion of Tom Stuart to Vice President in the Healthcare & Life Sciences Practice
Portland, ME, August 04, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Mr. Stuart has been with the firm since 2020, starting out as a Director in the Healthcare & Life Sciences practice. During his time at Beacon, Mr. Stuart has supported our clients on numerous strategy engagements, helping his medical device, pharmaceutical, biotech, and diagnostic clients solve complex growth issues. A published thought leader with over 20 years of career experience, Mr. Stuart has written a number of peer-reviewed, scientific articles as well as white papers on technology and intellectual property. He has established himself in the healthcare space, guiding clients through ambitious projects and growth strategies and building upon Beacon’s significant healthcare industry footprint.
As Vice President in the Healthcare & Life Sciences practice, Tom will continue to oversee business growth, lead strategic growth initiatives, and continue the expansion of key healthcare clients. Mr. Stuart is a graduate of the Freeman School of Business at Tulane University, with an MBA specializing in International Business Management. Stuart holds a Ph.D. in Cellular and Molecular Biology from Tulane, where he also received post-doctoral training in neuroscience.
With this promotion, The Beacon Group recognizes Mr. Stuart’s commitment and high performance during his tenure at Beacon. “Tom has quickly established himself as a strategic thought leader within Beacon and among our clients. His ability to quickly pivot between complex scientific topics and the development of actionable growth strategy has been a real asset for our clients. We are excited to see him continue to shine in this new role,” says Oliver Richards, SVP and Healthcare & Life Sciences Practice Lead.
“Tom is a wonderful mix of rigor, creativity and practical advice. It’s been great to watch him develop as a professional and I look forward to his contribution on this next phase of his career,” says Cliff Farrah, firm President, and CEO.
The Beacon Group provides guidance to Fortune 500 companies on their global organic and inorganic growth strategies and tactics. For more information on Beacon’s Healthcare & Life Sciences practice, contact Oliver Richards at (207) 553-7600.
Natalie Barr
207-553-7649
https://beacongroupconsulting.com
