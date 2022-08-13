Reliable Parts is Named a Finalist in 2022 SuperNova Awards by Constellation Research
Recognized for Technology Optimization & Modernization Leadership
Dallas, TX, August 13, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Reliable Parts has been named a finalist in the 12th annual Constellation SuperNova Awards. The SuperNova Awards recognize individuals and teams who are transforming their organizations with digital initiatives by adopting cutting-edge business models and emerging technologies. Reliable Parts was chosen as a finalist in the Technology Optimization and Modernization category. To vote for Reliable Parts, see below for URL and instructions.
In becoming a digital-first enterprise, Reliable Parts challenged deep-set industry norms to mold a customer-first strategy that redefined service excellence. It deployed best-of-breed components to disrupt industry practices and fully empower customers with open access to inventory, rapid credit refunds, smart automation and streamlined onboarding.
Reliable Parts’ modernization vastly accelerated integration for big box retailers and home warranty company customers, moving Reliable Parts to the #1 position. It also changed its core supply chain process from balancing cost and service levels to achieving premiere customer relevance with a targeted value proposition, resilience to wide swings in supply and demand, and alignment with customer values and corporate mission.
“We were able to transform Reliable Parts from a straggler to a leader by converting the insights of an internal 60-day audit of IT infrastructure and processes into a bold tech optimization and modernization strategy that reimagined our entire business and operating model to accelerate customer response time and profitability,” said Reliable Parts CIO/CTO Muthusamy “Samy” Nagarajan. “We embraced the Cloud for our entire infrastructure, applications and data architecture for a fully integrated digital commerce strategy. This transformed business decision-making, agility and customer experiences to drive speed of service, real-time data exchanges and revenue enhancement.”
“Savvy digital leaders from all industries have made the move from digital channels to digital business models. This year’s SuperNova Award winners have made a significant impact on their businesses,” said R “Ray” Wang, founder and CEO of Constellation Research.
The 2022 SuperNova Award judges include technology thought leaders and journalists. The final selection of SuperNova Award winners will be made via public online voting at www.constellationr.com/events/supernova/2022 until Sept. 2, 2022. The winners will be announced at the SuperNova Awards Gala on Oct. 26 in Half Moon Bay, Calif., during Constellation’s Connected Enterprise.
About Reliable Parts
Established in 1933, Reliable Parts is one of the largest OEM distributors of quality appliance, heating and cooling parts for every major home appliance brand: Whirlpool, Electrolux, LG, GE, Samsung, Frigidaire, Maytag, KitchenAid and more. With 64 branch locations and eight distribution centers strategically located across the U.S. and Canada, the firm serves everyone from “do-it-yourself” homeowners to trained service professionals. Reliable Parts serves as an alternative distribution arm for many product suppliers – serving customers not reached by traditional distributors in the automotive, electrical, plumbing, industrial and hardware sectors. Its mission is to be the easiest, fastest and best company to do business. www.reliableparts.com
About Constellation Research
Constellation Research is a technology research and advisory firm based in Silicon Valley which delivers strategic guidance to companies seeking to transform their businesses through the early adoption of disruptive technology. Constellation Research analysts draw on their experiences as practitioners to deliver pragmatic advice to CXOs leading digital transformation within their organizations. Clients include board of directors, C-suite executives, line-of-business leaders, and IT visionaries who are not afraid to challenge the status quo. Constellation Research's mission is to conduct research on emerging technologies, identify and validate trends, and empower clients to succeed in the digital economy. Constellation Research also hosts DisrupTV, a show hosted by founder R “Ray” Wang, which features disruptive leaders and reaches 40k+ viewers each week. www.constellationr.com
