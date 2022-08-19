Mirror Biologics, Inc. Appoints Carter J. Ward as Chief Financial Officer
Tampa, FL, August 19, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Mirror Biologics, Inc. (“Mirror”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company today announced the appointment of Carter J. Ward as Chief Financial Officer, effective September 12, 2022.
“Mr. Ward joins the Mirror team with the experience and hands-on financial leadership at just the right time as we enter a phase in our development which is expected to be characterized by rapid growth and strategic inflection points,” said Dr. Michael Har-Noy, Mirror’s founder and Acting CEO. “Carter’s background leading life science companies from startup through to commercialization, combined with extensive SEC reporting and capital market experience will be a key ingredient in achieving our goal of providing effective and economical living cell immunotherapy treatments on a global basis.”
Mr. Ward has over 30 years of industry experience after starting his career at KPMG and most recently served as CFO at Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ), a biotechnology company developing psychedelic-derived pharmaceuticals to treat mental ailments stemming from cancer and other conditions. During his tenure at Enveric, Mr. Ward successfully negotiated and executed capital raises, provided financial leadership for M&A activities, created in-house reporting functionality and supported the development of strategic initiatives with financial and operational modeling.
Before joining Enveric, Mr. Ward served as CFO of Elite Pharmaceuticals (OTC), where he also negotiated and executed capital raises, created financial reporting functions, developed strategic initiatives and provided financial and supply chain leadership as Elite transformed from a clinical stage biotechnology company to a commercial pharmaceutical manufacturer.
Additionally, Mr. Ward’s earlier experience includes finance and supply chain roles at Actavis USA and international finance experience with Ceejay Healthcare in India and Petro Pharma Pte. Ltd. in Singapore.
“Biologics is the future, and the Mirror technology platform and manufacturing pods are at the cutting edge of the biologics revolution,” stated Mr. Ward. “I’m honored to have this opportunity to join the Mirror team and believe the late stage clinical assets and pipeline show such potential to restore quality of life to patients with cancer and infectious diseases. I look forward to playing a significant role in Mirror’s legacy by establishing a world class financial function and helping to guide Mirror from development to commercialization and global success.”
Mr. Ward is a New York State Certified Public Accountant (inactive) and Certified Supply Chain Professional. He obtained his Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from Long Island University in Brooklyn, NY, graduating summa cum laude.
About Mirror Biologics, Inc:
Mirror Biologics, Inc. was incorporated in the State of Delaware on November 5th, 2018. We are a clinical stage immunotherapy company targeting the development of treatments for cancer, infectious disease and healthy aging indications using a platform technology called the “Mirror Effect®.”
We specialize in the discovery, clinical testing and manufacturing of next generation therapeutic and prophylactic immunotherapy vaccine products which incorporate living immune cells as active ingredients. We are driven by compassion for patients suffering from incurable diseases and highly toxic therapies, such as chemotherapy, to develop non-toxic, affordable alternative treatment options with curative or life-extending activity that can be made widely accessible and distributed to out-patient clinics and community oncology offices world-wide.
Our headquarters are located in Tampa, Florida where we operate a blood and tissue donor center, a drug depo distribution center, a clinical research center with supporting immunological and molecular biological laboratories and conduct bioengineering research related to development of large-scale “artificial lymph node” bioreactors for commercial manufacturing of living immune cells.
We also operate a wholly-owned subsidiary, Mirror Biologics, Ltd., an Israeli company, located in Jerusalem, where we conduct aseptic cell processing, formulation and cryo-storage operations in compliance with good manufacturing practices (“GMP”) for the production of living AlloStim® immune cells for use in clinical trials. We also operate a drug depo, blood processing and clinical site management operation through our wholly-owned subsidiary, Mirror Biologics (Malaysia), Snd Bhn, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and contract for these same services through our consultants, Immunovative (Thailand) Co., Ltd. in Bangkok, Thailand.
We are currently focused on advancing two late stage clinical programs to the milestone of Biological Licensing Application (BLA) filings: (1) in the USA, our target is metastatic colorectal cancer; and, (2) in SE Asia, our target is advanced liver cancer. We are also conduction a Phase I/II clinical study in USA evaluating our “Universal Anti-Viral Immunomodulatory Vaccine” technology.
“Mr. Ward joins the Mirror team with the experience and hands-on financial leadership at just the right time as we enter a phase in our development which is expected to be characterized by rapid growth and strategic inflection points,” said Dr. Michael Har-Noy, Mirror’s founder and Acting CEO. “Carter’s background leading life science companies from startup through to commercialization, combined with extensive SEC reporting and capital market experience will be a key ingredient in achieving our goal of providing effective and economical living cell immunotherapy treatments on a global basis.”
Mr. Ward has over 30 years of industry experience after starting his career at KPMG and most recently served as CFO at Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ), a biotechnology company developing psychedelic-derived pharmaceuticals to treat mental ailments stemming from cancer and other conditions. During his tenure at Enveric, Mr. Ward successfully negotiated and executed capital raises, provided financial leadership for M&A activities, created in-house reporting functionality and supported the development of strategic initiatives with financial and operational modeling.
Before joining Enveric, Mr. Ward served as CFO of Elite Pharmaceuticals (OTC), where he also negotiated and executed capital raises, created financial reporting functions, developed strategic initiatives and provided financial and supply chain leadership as Elite transformed from a clinical stage biotechnology company to a commercial pharmaceutical manufacturer.
Additionally, Mr. Ward’s earlier experience includes finance and supply chain roles at Actavis USA and international finance experience with Ceejay Healthcare in India and Petro Pharma Pte. Ltd. in Singapore.
“Biologics is the future, and the Mirror technology platform and manufacturing pods are at the cutting edge of the biologics revolution,” stated Mr. Ward. “I’m honored to have this opportunity to join the Mirror team and believe the late stage clinical assets and pipeline show such potential to restore quality of life to patients with cancer and infectious diseases. I look forward to playing a significant role in Mirror’s legacy by establishing a world class financial function and helping to guide Mirror from development to commercialization and global success.”
Mr. Ward is a New York State Certified Public Accountant (inactive) and Certified Supply Chain Professional. He obtained his Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from Long Island University in Brooklyn, NY, graduating summa cum laude.
About Mirror Biologics, Inc:
Mirror Biologics, Inc. was incorporated in the State of Delaware on November 5th, 2018. We are a clinical stage immunotherapy company targeting the development of treatments for cancer, infectious disease and healthy aging indications using a platform technology called the “Mirror Effect®.”
We specialize in the discovery, clinical testing and manufacturing of next generation therapeutic and prophylactic immunotherapy vaccine products which incorporate living immune cells as active ingredients. We are driven by compassion for patients suffering from incurable diseases and highly toxic therapies, such as chemotherapy, to develop non-toxic, affordable alternative treatment options with curative or life-extending activity that can be made widely accessible and distributed to out-patient clinics and community oncology offices world-wide.
Our headquarters are located in Tampa, Florida where we operate a blood and tissue donor center, a drug depo distribution center, a clinical research center with supporting immunological and molecular biological laboratories and conduct bioengineering research related to development of large-scale “artificial lymph node” bioreactors for commercial manufacturing of living immune cells.
We also operate a wholly-owned subsidiary, Mirror Biologics, Ltd., an Israeli company, located in Jerusalem, where we conduct aseptic cell processing, formulation and cryo-storage operations in compliance with good manufacturing practices (“GMP”) for the production of living AlloStim® immune cells for use in clinical trials. We also operate a drug depo, blood processing and clinical site management operation through our wholly-owned subsidiary, Mirror Biologics (Malaysia), Snd Bhn, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and contract for these same services through our consultants, Immunovative (Thailand) Co., Ltd. in Bangkok, Thailand.
We are currently focused on advancing two late stage clinical programs to the milestone of Biological Licensing Application (BLA) filings: (1) in the USA, our target is metastatic colorectal cancer; and, (2) in SE Asia, our target is advanced liver cancer. We are also conduction a Phase I/II clinical study in USA evaluating our “Universal Anti-Viral Immunomodulatory Vaccine” technology.
Contact
Mirror Biologics, Inc.Contact
Dr. Michael Har-Noy
619-227-4872
www.mirrorbio.com
Dr. Michael Har-Noy
619-227-4872
www.mirrorbio.com
Categories