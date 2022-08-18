Sunmi T2 Lite and PAX e700 POS Terminals Now Available to Aldelo Express POS Merchants
Offering More Point-of-Sale Hardware Options for Aldelo Express Merchants.
Pleasanton, CA, August 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Aldelo, L.P. recently announced the availability of Sunmi T2 Lite and PAX e700 point-of-sale terminals for use with its Aldelo Express POS cloud-based restaurant technology platform. As a leading hardware-independent point-of-sale developer, the new release expands Aldelo Express’s portfolio of supported non-proprietary hardware, allowing merchants to customize their point-of-sale ecosystem with even more “available and affordable” hardware options.
The Sunmi T2 Lite is a stationary counter-based terminal with a 15.6” display. With an Android operating system and high-performance processor, users process orders, transact payments, and access cloud-based reporting fast and reliably. The Sunmi T2 Lite terminal supports all Android Tablet-based Aldelo Express capabilities, including management of physical and digital payments, integrated Masa+ online orders, and cloud-based synchronizations across all devices. When purchased directly from Aldelo, Sunmi T2 Lite terminals are offered as an inclusive package with the Aldelo Express POS software pre-installed, providing merchants with an easy plug and play experience.
The PAX e700 terminal operates as an all-in-one counter-based point-of-sale system, including an integrated 12.5” display, built-in 3” thermal printer and EMV payment device that easily supports end-to-end customer order and payment transactions. The space-saving system comes complete with a 4.3” customer-facing display for conducting interactive digital ordering and payment transactions from start to finish. The PAX e700 is an ideal point-of-sale solution for coffee shops, food trucks, and other quick service restaurants.
“As the restaurant industry transitions further into the digital era, Aldelo is continually supporting merchants by providing them the freedom to select from a variety of accessible and versatile iPad- and Android-based hardware,” said Jeff Moore, V.P. of Operations with Aldelo, L.P. “Aldelo Express’s wide variety of non-proprietary hardware solutions provide merchants with options for managing indoor and remote ordering and payments for a variety of single and multi-store restaurant environments.”
Merchants that process payments through ultra-competitive Aldelo Pay and Aldelo partner merchant services receive the entire Aldelo Express POS centralized multi-store restaurant technology platform and the Masa+ suite of online solutions, including QR code ordering and payments, at ZERO additional cost.
Aldelo Express POS terminals and devices are fully interoperable and print orders directly to the kitchen and bar, supporting up to twenty individual printers or kitchen display systems (KDS). Coupled with Android mobile solutions, Android and iPad tablets allow merchants to process mobile credit card payments on- and off-premises via swipe, tap, or dip.
The new Sunmi T2 Lite and PAX e700 point-of-sale terminals also provide back-up capabilities in the event of a network or power outage, allowing merchants to continue operating or securely settle open customer orders.
About Aldelo, L.P.
A leader in developing restaurant point-of-sale solutions for more than 20 years, Aldelo Express POS is an E2E restaurant technology platform encompassing full-featured merchant- and customer-facing solutions. Merchants leverage a rich ecosystem for customizing and improving customer ordering, dining, and delivery services. This includes Masa+, providing restaurant businesses with a seamless Web-based Restaurant Storefront, Mobile Online Ordering, Secure Digital Wallet with Gift, Loyalty, and Reward programs without any added costs.
24/7 technical support and all software releases and updates are at no cost to Aldelo Express merchants. Software updates are released year-round and instantly available via real-time cloud synchronization to the point-of-sale, so every device is running the latest version software.
Learn more at www.aldelo.com and www.masa.plus
