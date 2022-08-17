The Beacon Group Announces the Promotion of Charles Coit to Vice President in the Technology Practice
Portland, ME, August 17, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Since joining Beacon in the fall of last year, Mr. Coit extended the scope of Beacon’s Technology practice. With more than a decade of experience advising hardware and software companies across a variety of industries, Mr. Coit has established himself as an emerging thought leader in the technology space, guiding clients through ambitious projects and growth strategies while also building upon Beacon’s industry footprint.
As Vice President in the Technology practice, Mr. Coit will continue to oversee business growth, lead strategic growth initiatives, and expand key technology clients. “I’m excited to take on this new role within the Beacon Group,” said Mr. Coit, “very much looking forward to helping our Technology clients continue to achieve their growth goals.”
With this promotion, Beacon recognizes Mr. Coit’s commitment and high performance. “Charlie brings a great collaborative mind to this game of growth. His attitude and willingness to go the extra mile for his clients has been a pleasure to work with, and his performance is everything I hoped for when we brought him on board. Can’t wait to see where the practice goes under his leadership,” says Cliff Farrah, firm President, and CEO.
“Charlie has firmly established himself as a thought leader and strategist across our commercial technology client-base. He has particularly excelled at identifying new growth areas for our clients, especially those that span into adjacent industry verticals like healthcare, life science, or industrial technology,” said Oliver Richards, Beacon’s Chief Growth Officer, “we are excited to see Charlie’s continued leadership in this expanded role.”
Mr. Coit graduated from the Yale School of Management with an MBA and holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics with a minor in Creative Writing from Colby College. Outside of work, Mr. Coit enjoys golfing, playing hockey, and spending time with his family on the Maine coast.
The Beacon Group provides guidance to Fortune 500 companies on their global organic and inorganic growth strategies and tactics.
