Hotworx Grand Opening
Redlands, CA, August 29, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Hotworx offers members unlimited, 24-hour access to a variety of virtually instructed, infrared sauna workouts. Their members achieve their fitness goals with 3D Training - their powerful combination of heat, infrared energy, and exercise.
Hotworx is a virtually instructed exercise program created for users to experience the many benefits of infrared heat absorption, while completing a 30-minute Isometric workout or 15-minute High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) session. As the infrared heat penetrates your body causing you to sweat, the isometric postures further accelerate detoxification by physically removing the toxins from your organs through muscle contraction.
Their patented sauna combines heat, infrared, and exercise – what they like to call “3D Training” – and makes Hotworx a workout unlike any other fitness program available.
Hotworx is a virtually instructed exercise program created for users to experience the many benefits of infrared heat absorption, while completing a 30-minute Isometric workout or 15-minute High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) session. As the infrared heat penetrates your body causing you to sweat, the isometric postures further accelerate detoxification by physically removing the toxins from your organs through muscle contraction.
Their patented sauna combines heat, infrared, and exercise – what they like to call “3D Training” – and makes Hotworx a workout unlike any other fitness program available.
Contact
HotworxContact
Justin Perry
909-762-8053
www.hotworx.net/redlands
Justin Perry
909-762-8053
www.hotworx.net/redlands
Multimedia
Categories