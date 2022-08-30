Introducing Enth Spray, Female Spray That Deodorizes and Inspires New Intimate Personal Care Routines for Women
Miami, FL, August 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Personal women's care brand, weareenth.com, is introducing the Enth Spray, a female spray that deodorizes female private parts and inspires new personal care routines for women.
As a brand aiming to improve female personal care and provide a luxury alternative to sexual wellness brands, Enth observed that feminine wipes and washes might contain toxic preservatives, like parabens, which are linked to hormone disruption, or quaternium-15, which releases cancer-causing chemicals.
The brand believes that with all the health issues facing women, worrying about toxic chemicals seeping into the most sensitive part of the body, shouldn't be one of them. When corporations knowingly lace feminine hygiene products with toxins linked to congenital disabilities, cancer and many other reproductive health products, they are profiting over women's health.
Chemicals in feminine care, such as carcinogens, reproductive toxins and allergens, are significant health concerns. Feminine wipes contain quaternium-15 and parabens that are linked to cancer and endocrine disruption. Feminine washes contain parabens and DMDM hydantoin linked to asthma and endocrine disruption.
Enth notes that there's a massive market void for all-natural and organic products fueled by the increasing customer preference for such products and increased awareness of toxins and harmful chemicals found in the products on the market today. This is why the brand is on a mission to champion sexual wellness and sexual health.
Speaking about the Enth Spray, the founder of the brand Anna Metselitsa said: "I aim to create a brand that will not only deliver the highest quality products but is centered around the experience, the oh-la-la moment and not just an act.''
The Enth Spray deodorizes female intimate parts (external application only), eliminates odor caused by bacteria, and can be used after workouts/long days when access to a shower or wipes is unavailable. The spray is all-natural, with safe to ingest ingredients, ph-balance stable, and does not cause infections. ''Our spray is safe to use and gives confidence for oral sex. It is an elegant alternative to intimate wash, douche or a wipe. It's tested and gyno-approved. No paragon, phthalates, glycerin, glucose, and other preservatives,'' Anna said.
Additionally, the Enth Spray feels undetectable on the skin, dries fast and doesn't stain clothes. The Enth Spray was also designed with a light scent. Hence, the user needs to apply once or as needed.
True to its vision, Anna Metselitsa said she wanted the brand to "Improve and elevate the connection between two people and to create a romantic bond between the two people by elevating the chemistry further."
