NaXum Optimizes Technology with Project Lion Initiatives
Las Vegas, NV, September 03, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Nevada-based software company NaXum Online Marketing Services, LLC announced Wednesday, August 30th, that the final release to their 10-month initiative Project Lion is on track for September 2022 deployments.
Project Lion is the first of its three-part innovative plan to optimize and modernize its Unify, Tracker, and Builder platforms. It specifically consists of smaller projects that make some of the company’s most important production processes configurable inside the virtual office, reducing the amount of production time required by over 70% for new installations. This includes the Virtual Office Branding, API integrations, and Commission Payout processes.
“The goal of this project is to really maximize the current platform that we have by adding tools and new mechanisms that would make our system more configurable,” Jenilyn Montebon, NaXum’s President of Technology, shared in a company announcement this week. “The objective of the project is to reduce the amount of time we spend to spin up a new platform for a client, allowing us to launch two and even more clients every month.”
The completion of Project Lion opens up the door to the next two phases of NaXum’s innovation roadmap —the second part being focused on using new frameworks to continue to make the system lightweight and easy to deploy in the future. Then the company plans to culminate this innovation epic by strengthening the next level of its software security and code management practices.
NaXum currently offers complete software solutions to Direct Sales and Network Marketing companies to grow their business and maximize their impact in the industry. Part of its North Stars is to reward at least two businesses with meaningful and innovative cutting-edge technology every month.
With Project Lion making an impact on live clients in 2022, the company looks forward to closing the year and delivering wow to the over one million business souls that use customized platforms powered by NaXum.
