Mirror Biologics, Inc. Announces Appointment of Senior Vice President for Translational Medicine Research
Immuno-Oncology Industry Leader Dr. Xiangfei “Scott” Cheng, MD, Ph.D. Joins Mirror Biologics, Inc.
Tampa, FL, September 26, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Mirror Biologics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced the appointment of Dr. Xiangfei “Scott” Cheng as Senior Vice President, Translational Medicine Research. Dr. Cheng holds both M.D and Ph.D. degrees and brings to us decades of drug development, preclinical, clinical and management experience.
Dr. Michael Har-Noy, Founder, Acting CEO stated, “We are delighted to welcome Dr. Cheng to the Mirror team. Dr. Cheng will head our Translational Medicine Research operations, collaborating closely with our planned in-house clinical research center and our molecular biology and immunology scientific teams. He will be charged with designing clinical trials and analyzing longitudinal blood and biopsy samples to map the immunological response pathways of our immunotherapy product candidates.”
Dr. David Fineberg. Chief Medical Officer stated, “Dr. Cheng has an impressive background in translational medicine, clinical trial design, immune-oncology, tumor micro-environment study, biomarker discovery and assay validation. I am looking forward to working closely with him as we advance our lead immunotherapy product candidate to late stage clinical development and seek to gain additional insight into the mechanism of action of our lead immunotherapy product candidate and develop a pipeline of new indications and combination therapies under his leadership.”
Dr. Cheng most recently served as the Director of Medical Operations and Director of Immunology and Laboratory Services for the Clinical Research Group of Thermo Fisher Scientific reporting to the Managing Director. From 2006-2018, he served on the faculty of the Department of Surgery, University of Maryland School of Medicine as the Project Leader for Immunology and Clinical Development. From 2000-2006, he served as Co-Investigator, Cell Therapy and Oncology at the Greenebaum Cancer Center, University of Maryland School of Medicine.
Dr. Cheng received his MD from Nanchang University Medical College, PR China and completed a residency in hematology/oncology at the Shanghai Institute of Hematology, Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine and received his PhD in Biochemistry from Umea University, Sweden with post-doctoral work at Umea University Dept of Medical Biochemistry and Biophysics and at Northwestern University in Chicago. Dr Cheng was awarded the National Prize of China as recognition for his work in drug development.
Dr. Xiangfei Cheng stated, “I am excited to have the opportunity to join Mirror at this exciting time in the drug development process. There remains substantial unmet medical needs to address metastatic tumors that have minimal or no response to currently available therapies in an effective, non-toxic, affordable and accessible manner. I believe that Mirror has developed a novel immunotherapy approach, with an 'off-the-shelf,' non-genetically manipulated, living cell therapy that has potential to become a standard of care for metastatic cancers, as well as a novel immunomodulatory approach for protecting the elderly against severe viral infections and diseases associated with an aging immune system. I look forward to contributing to bringing this novel therapy to patients in need.”
About Mirror Biologics, Inc:
Mirror Biologics, Inc. is a clinical stage immunotherapy company headquartered in Tampa, Florida targeting the development of novel treatments for cancer, infectious disease and healthy aging indications using a platform technology called the “Mirror Effect®.” We specialize in the discovery, clinical testing and manufacturing of next generation therapeutic and prophylactic immunotherapy vaccine products which incorporate living immune cells as active ingredients. We are driven by compassion for patients suffering from incurable diseases and highly toxic therapies, such as chemotherapy, to develop non-toxic, affordable alternative treatment options with curative or life-extending activity that can be made widely accessible and distributed to out-patient clinics and community oncology offices world-wide.
