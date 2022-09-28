JPR Systems to Represent Valmet’s Line of Analyzers & Measurements for the Wastewater Industry
Brea, CA, September 28, 2022 --(PR.com)-- JPR Systems, a leading manufacturers representative of process measurement equipment, has partnered with Valmet to represent their line of real-time solid measurement solutions for wastewater sludge treatment control and optimization. The company's proven solutions have helped municipal and industrial plants operate more efficiently and improve sustainability.
With an extensive installed-base in municipal wastewater treatment plants and industrial facilities globally, Valmet delivers proven results. The company’s wastewater solutions are used in solids dewatering, in primary and secondary clarifiers, effluent, thickening, and digester process stages, as well as for further processing of dewatered solids, for example, at biogas and thermal heating plants.
“JPR Systems recognizes that percent solids measurement typically has been challenging and none of the traditional technologies have worked well. Valmet has a wide range of solutions to address these percent solids applications in the wastewater industry,” states Geoff Wickens, Sales Manager for JPR Systems.
“Valmet is proud to partner with JPR Systems as the Authorized Representative for CA, NV and HI to serve our existing and future customers in the municipal water and wastewater process treatment industry. Their strong customer focus, local service team and industry process knowledge have proven to be a reliable resource for their clients,” said Tony Guerra, Regional Manager, Valmet Automation Systems.
For more information, please call JPR Systems at 800.478.1002 or email info@jprsystems.com.
About Valmet
Valmet is a leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the water, wastewater, pulp and paper, biomass, marine and other process industries. With over 220 years industrial history and a strong track record of continuous improvement and renewal, we aim to take our customers forward with a defined sustainability agenda, converting renewable resources into sustainable results.
About JPR Systems
JPR Systems is a leading manufacturers representative that offers best-in-class process measurement equipment to a variety of industries on the West Coast. Our partnership with leading industry manufacturers allows us to offer an expansive portfolio of quality products, short deliveries and excellent factory service and support. With years of technical experience, our mission is to recommend the best solution for your measurement, automation, and analytical needs. For more information, visit www.jprsystems.com.
Karen Koenes
