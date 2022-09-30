The 2023 Edition of ECXA™ is Open for Entries
Awards International announces the start of the European Customer Experience Awards '23, a premium awards programme celebrating top results and achievements of the CX community in Europe.
London, United Kingdom, September 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The second edition of ECXA™ is officially accepting entries. Companies of all size from across Europe are invited to showcase their achievements, submit their applications and join the race for the most coveted accolades in CX.
The Awards Finals and Ceremony will take place Live online on March 29 and 30, 2023, respectively. The 20 new categories, divided into four distinct groups, recognise the full spectrum of CX achievements, allowing companies to enter the categories that match their initiative.
All the judges are experienced professionals with substantial knowledge of Customer Experience (many have judged at previous Awards International programmes). The judges will scrutinise entries according to strict and transparent scoring criteria, equally applied across all submitted initiatives.
All scoring takes place on Awards Manager™, bespoke software that allows traceability and quality control. After the awards, all finalists will receive a detailed Feedback Report containing their scores and the judges' comments about the initiative (for both the written entry and the presentation).
Awards International points out that ECXA is much more than a premium business event; it's a chance to share knowledge, connect with leading CX professionals, network with peers and potential clients, and honour momentous results in customer experience that help improve the industry.
About Awards International
Awards International is the world's premier awards event organisation and the Dream Team behind 14 prestigious awards programmes across the globe. With offices in the UK, United Arab Emirates, and Serbia, the company hosts flagship events in locations including Istanbul, London, Amsterdam, Belgrade, Dubai and the US. Awards International programmes have been awarded the OUTSTANDING Trust Mark from the Independent Awards Standards Council in recognition of our commitment to integrity and fair competition.
Marijana Vitas Lojpur
+381612582029
awardsinternational.com
