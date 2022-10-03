NaXum Appoints New Vice Presidents of Design and Commission
Las Vegas, NV, October 03, 2022 --(PR.com)-- In its most recent promote from within announcement, Referral Marketing software provider NaXum appointed James Ryan Pepito and Rey Mark Abao as its new Vice Presidents of Design and Commission, respectively.
A graduate of Industrial Technology, Pepito first joined the company as a Client Champion in 2019 before jumping into the UX Designer seat. For two years, he helped breathe life into clients’ platforms by coding their front-end pages. Pepito’s experiences prior NaXum include three years in front-end web development and three years in Sales/Technical Support.
Abao, on the other hand, spent five years as a PHP Developer developing CRMs, booking systems, and banking systems among others. He entered NaXum as a Commission Engineer in 2021 developing custom-built commission engines for referral marketing businesses.
In his new VP of Commission role, Abao now leads the company in ensuring earnings are calculated accurately and paid smoothly from NaXum’s Commission engine. Meanwhile, Pepito, as the team's new VP of Design, spearheads the UI and UX Designers in creating interfaces that provide users a ‘Don’t Make Me Think’ experience.
"Don’t Make Me Think" is one of NaXum's North Stars. Derived from Steve Krug’s book of the same title, it refers to the idea that a web application must not require users to stop and question what they need to do as they navigate a website. In a similar manner, NaXum aims to create user interfaces and user experiences that are self-evident and self-explanatory for a fun, unique, and inviting overall experience.
To know more about the NaXum team and North Stars, visit their website at https://naxum.com/
