Indie Publisher, Believable Books, Seeks to Publish Edgy, Clean Christian Fiction
Former agented novelist turns to indie publishing to fill a gap in the Christian publishing world: clean, edgy fiction that has a heart for Jesus.
Lowell, AR, October 11, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Ericka Clay (erickaclay.com), a traditionally published novelist and poet formerly represented by Robyn Russell, has given up her traditional roots in favor of something new: indie publishing.
As a former atheist, Ericka realized there wasn’t a very strong market for edgy, clean fiction that still has a heart for Jesus. And as a former student of Plath, Beckett, Didion, and the like, she wanted to write and publish beautifully wrought contemporary fiction without it being cheesy or preachy.
She wanted to present Christ in a way that speaks to the human heart and doesn’t savagely beat the human head.
So she started a publishing imprint called Believable Books (believablebooks.com), and she's looking to publish her third title of that imprint, A Bird Alone, next year. This will be Ericka's fourth published novel.
Ericka Clay
502-203-6128
http://believablebooks.com
