Indie Publisher, Believable Books, Seeks to Publish Edgy, Clean Christian Fiction

Lowell, AR, October 11, 2022 --( PR.com )-- Ericka Clay (erickaclay.com), a traditionally published novelist and poet formerly represented by Robyn Russell, has given up her traditional roots in favor of something new: indie publishing.As a former atheist, Ericka realized there wasn’t a very strong market for edgy, clean fiction that still has a heart for Jesus. And as a former student of Plath, Beckett, Didion, and the like, she wanted to write and publish beautifully wrought contemporary fiction without it being cheesy or preachy.She wanted to present Christ in a way that speaks to the human heart and doesn’t savagely beat the human head.So she started a publishing imprint called Believable Books (believablebooks.com), and she's looking to publish her third title of that imprint, A Bird Alone, next year. This will be Ericka's fourth published novel.