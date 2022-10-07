NaXum Launches New Warehouse Extension on Admin Cart
Las Vegas, NV, October 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- NaXum launched a new warehouse extension on the platform’s virtual office admin cart last September 2022.
VP of Core Tech, Norfelyn Almonicar, added a Warehouse Extension in NaXum’s template’s Admin Cart. This allows admins to pick a warehouse service and set up its credentials for their platform to run in each country.
The warehouse option includes FTP, Will Call Pickup, and even Shipstation to automatically pushes orders to a client's warehouse when enabled.
These innovations are implemented to optimize the setup time for new NaXum clients.
With all these innovations and more, NaXum lives up to its core value of Kaizen and is on a consistent path to improvement.
Ben Dixon
713-867-7999
https://www.naxum.com
