The Boy Who Grew Flowers Blooms at BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center
New York, NY, October 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center, the longest operating performance venue in lower Manhattan, proudly presents the next event in the 2022-2023 Family Series Season: Treehouse Shakers’ The Boy Who Grew Flowers on Saturday, November 5 at 11:00AM.
The Boy Who Grew Flowers is a stunning visual performance suitable for ages 4 and up. Adapted from the picture book by Mara McEwin and choreographed by Emily Bunning, it is the story of a young boy, Rink Bowagon, who lives on top of Lonesome Mountain with his unusual family of rattlesnake tamers and shape-shifters. The townspeople agree that Rink’s family are quite strange, but they are unaware of Rink’s spectacular gifts. Whenever the moon is full, Rink sprouts beautiful flowers all over his body. When a new girl, Angelina, moves to town, Rink’s life truly begins to grow. Incorporating shadow puppetry, original music, and movement into the play, The Boy Who Grew Flowers is a thoughtful story that lends itself to themes of diversity, creating empathy & celebrating individualism.
“It was a thrill to see one of my favorite Barefoot books brought to life on stage in such an authentic, imaginative way. I am excited that the story’s message will reach many more children through Treehouse Shakers’ wonderful work.” - Nancy Traversy, Co-founder & CEO, Barefoot Books
“A wonderful story that teaches about accepting differences-and even celebrating them.” - Library Media Connection
General Admission tickets for the event are $30 and $15 for 10Club members. Tickets can be purchased online or by emailing ticketing@tribecapac.org. The box office will only be open on the day of events. For theater entrance details and further information on the show, please visit the The Boy Who Grew Flowers' webpage.
Other Upcoming Tribeca Family Events
Cirque-tacular’s Spooktacular
Sunday, October 23, 2022 3:00PM
Click Clack Moo
Saturday, December 3, 2022 11:00AM
Junie B.’S Essential Survival Guide to School
Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 11:00AM
The Magic School Bus: Lost in the Solar System
Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 11:00AM
Dr. Kaboom & The Wheel of Science
Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 2:00PM
BMCC Tribeca PAC is Downtown Manhattan’s premier presenter of the arts, reaching audiences from the college community, downtown residential and business communities, local schools, families, and audiences of all ages. BMCC Tribeca PAC strives to present a broad global perspective through the presentation of high-quality artistic work in music, theatre, dance, film and visual arts. BMCC Tribeca PAC is located on the Borough of Manhattan Community College campus, 199 Chambers Street (between Greenwich Avenue & West Street) and is convenient to the 2/3, A/C/E and R subway lines and the New Jersey Path Train. For more information, please visit our website: www.tribecapac.org.
