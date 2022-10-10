Arnaud Quercy Creations Now Available on saatchiart.com
Arnaud Quercy creates expressionist abstract and cubist paintings, drawings and sculptures. They invite you to explore the creativity and imagination of this french artist.
Paris, France, October 10, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Arnaud Quercy is a French artist who's a selection of his work is now available on the saatchiart platform.
https://www.saatchiart.com/arnaudquercycreations
Far from the traditional labels, Arnaud is not only a painter, a sculptor, a musician or an author, but all of these at the same time. As an emerging artist, his recent work is situated at the confluence of contemporary classical music and jazz, abstraction, symbolism and cubism, poetry and storytelling.
Through several collections (drawings, digital works, sculptures, oil paintings, Arnaud Quercy offers a vast playground for observing the behaviour of an idea, the excitement of the senses and the invitation to a trip to the imaginary.
Over the last few years, Arnaud has been exploring through his artistry the convergence of the world of ideas and of senses. From these angles, different form of art are gradually emerging, but have deep cultural and intellectual rooting. Arnaud felt it was the right time to share his art beyond the social media and the digital world, and to offer Art lovers with the opportunity to buy a selection of his work.
Diffraction of the mind
Do ideas between human minds travel in a straight line? How do they behave when they encounter an obstacle or an opening? Are they subject to the phenomenon of diffraction, like the photon or the wave hitting the rock?
One of the main collection emerging as a body of work is “Research on Tensions.” The collection offers a variety of artistic interpretations of the major philosophers. From Plato to Leibniz, Socrates to Kant, several dozen of digital and movies have emerged.
Resonance of desire
- Feeling is the obscure and indeterminate region of the mind; what is felt remains enveloped in the most abstract form of individual subjectivity – Hegel The Aesthetic, p87.
Traditionally, a work of art addresses the sensitive faculty of man and seeks to awaken the feeling. Whether it is positive or negative, beautiful or ugly, harmonious or dissonant, the feeling is born from the aesthetic pleasure in front of the work of art. Sensibility is certainly the power to touch, to see, to hear, etc. but above all, it has for object to enter in resonance with the work of art.
Resonance is the phenomenon according to which an artistic creation exercises the senses. If we take music as a vector, the work can accumulate an energy. Different frequencies are at play: that of sounds, harmonies and of course rhythm. With more or less complexity, Arnaud explores the degrees of excitement that a musical creation can generate by playing on the variations of tension / relaxation of each of the frequencies. Thus, by playing on tonal, atonal, modal or dodecaphonic harmonies, or by changing the metric and the tempo of rhythmic frequencies, his musical compositions alternate the harmonious and the dissonant, the beautiful and the ugly, the positive and the negative.
These dissipative elements play on the excitement of the senses, where the listener will find either a point of rupture or a regime of balance.
With its awakening, the sensitivity is realized in the thing of art by entering in phase with its "frequency"; it is sublimated. It is what Arnaud Quercy calls the "Resonance Of Desire."
Narration of the imaginary
The art of narration is ancestral. Undoubtedly, time has added technique to it, but in its purpose, it remains a primitive art: that of transmitting knowledge, a story and beyond to inspire others to the journey of the mind.
“In my opinion, each work of art must be able to tell a story. Thus begins my true quest, the one whose balance is found in the triptych creation of a work, reconciling the diffraction of the spirit, the resonance of desire and the narration of the imaginary.” - Arnaud Quercy
Contact
