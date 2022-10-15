Who’s Who in Luxury Real Estate Unveils AI-Powered Property Promotion, LRE® Social Media Boost, in Partnership with Adfenix

Who’s Who in Luxury Real Estate (LuxuryRealEstate.com) and Adfenix - the marketing platform for real estate – have partnered to bring super-charged targeted promotion to LRE® members' properties through their newest product, the LRE® Social Media Boost.