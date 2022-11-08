AultCare's PrimeTime Health Plan Rated a 5-Star Medicare Advantage Plan by CMS for the Second Year in a Row

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) awarded AultCare's PrimeTime Health Plan with a 5 out of 5-star rating for 2023. This accolade is the second year in a row AultCare's PrimeTime Health Plan has received the highest quality rating.