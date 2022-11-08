AultCare's PrimeTime Health Plan Rated a 5-Star Medicare Advantage Plan by CMS for the Second Year in a Row
Canton, OH, November 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) awarded AultCare's PrimeTime Health Plan with a 5 out of 5-star rating for 2023. This accolade is the second year in a row AultCare's PrimeTime Health Plan has received the highest quality rating.
Medicare Star Ratings indicate how well a healthcare plan is performing. These ratings help Medicare-eligible individuals compare healthcare plans to ensure they receive high-quality care and service. A 5-star rating is the highest recognition CMS awards healthcare plans.
CMS carefully examines the many areas of a healthcare plan to calculate a star rating. The examination includes: how members rate a plan’s services and care, how well physicians detect illnesses and keep members healthy, and how efficiently a plan helps members use recommended and safe prescription medications.
“To be recognized as a 5-star Medicare Advantage Plan by CMS for the second year in a row is an incredible honor. This recognition is a testament to the superior quality of care and service members receive from colleagues and providers,” said Mike Novelli, Vice President of AultCare. “AultCare's PrimeTime Health Plan looks forward to continuing to share with the communities year-round why AultCare's PrimeTime Health Plan deserves this 5-star recognition."
As a local Medicare Advantage Plan, AultCare's PrimeTime Health Plan encompasses a 12-county service area: Carroll, Columbiana, Harrison, Holmes, Mahoning, Medina, Portage, Stark, Summit, Trumbull, Tuscarawas, and Wayne. With plans designed to fit everyone’s benefit and budget needs, AultCare's PrimeTime Health Plan makes it easy to find a plan to help individuals live a life of well-being. AultCare's PrimeTime Health Plan also has an expansive network, including over 50 hospitals and over 14,000 providers.
Every year, Medicare evaluates plans based on a 5 Star Rating system. AultCare's PrimeTime Health Plan is an HMO-POS plan with a Medicare contract. Therefore, enrollment in AultCare's PrimeTime Health Plan depends on contract renewal. For more information, please get in touch with AultCare's PrimeTime Health Plan at 330-363-7407 or 1-800-577- 5084 (TTY users should call 711) for more information. The Call Center is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm. From October 1 through March 31, the Call Center is open seven days a week from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm.
