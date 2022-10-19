Mirror Biologics, Inc. Appoints Industry Veteran Scott Filosi as Chief Executive Officer
Tampa, FL, October 19, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Mirror Biologics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company today announced the appointment of industry veteran Scott Filosi as Chief Executive Officer and a Director effective November 15, 2022. Mr. Filosi has broad US and global leadership experience in general management, operations, manufacturing, strategic planning, business development, regulatory affairs and market access with over 30 years of pharmaceutical industry leadership experience.
Mr. Filosi has served in multiple senior leadership roles at large pharmaceutical organizations, including: Merck KGaA (Chief Commercial Officer); UCB Pharma (VP US Market Access, Pricing, Distribution and Patient Services); Boehringer Ingelheim (National Accounts Director) and Johnson & Johnson (National Accounts Director). Most recently, Mr. Filosi was selected by Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceutical, one of Asia’s largest pharmaceutical organizations, to lead their oncology-focused spin-out, Luzsana Biotechnology, as the founding CEO. At Luzsana, Mr. Filosi led the development of multiple oncology programs from pre-clinical to pre-BLA and established operations in the US, Europe and Japan.
Dr. Michael Har-Noy, Founder and interim CEO stated, “We welcome Scott to the Mirror Biologics team. I am proud that the technology we developed has attracted such an accomplished executive to lead us on the pathway toward realizing our goal of advancing our new generation immunotherapy to potential market approval. Scott has previously led the build out of multiple companies that were advancing with the goal of commercialization. He will now take over the management of our transition from a research-oriented biotechnology company to a commercial biopharmaceutical company. Scott has impressively managed the successful commercial launch of more than a dozen medicines in oncology, immunology, CNS and infectious diseases. I will step down from my interim CEO position and focus forward on supporting Scott to advance our technical and clinical development programs.”
Scott Filosi stated, “I am thrilled to join the Mirror Biologics team where I believe they have an unbeatable combination of innovation and talent together with a broadly patented technology platform and late stage clinical assets. The lead AlloStim® product candidate has the potential to transform the standard of care in very difficult to treat cancers, as well as opportunities to bring a novel approach to improving the lives of patients with infectious diseases. I am excited to join an amazing team with vision, expertise, commitment and passion, including the founder, worldwide team members, board members and investors. I look forward to building on the success the Mirror team has accomplished to date and furthering the mission of Mirror Biologics to advance the next generation of immunotherapy solutions that are both accessible and affordable to commercial launch and to building a fully-integrated international biopharmaceutical company.”
In his role as the Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Filosi will be responsible for overall leadership, strategy, financing and business development, driving Mirror’s clinical development and manufacturing programs to execution of registration trials, BLA submission and eventual commercial launch.
About Mirror Biologics, Inc:
Mirror Biologics, Inc. (“MBI”) is a private Delaware corporation incorporated November 5, 2018 with headquarters in Tampa, Florida and with operations in Jerusalem, Israel, Bangkok, Thailand and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. MBI’s lead AlloStim® product candidate is an "off-the-shelf," non-genetically manipulated, disease agnostic, patented living immune cell derived from healthy blood donors. MBI specializes in the discovery, clinical testing and manufacturing of next generation therapeutic and prophylactic immunotherapy vaccine products which incorporate living immune cells as active ingredients. The Company is driven by compassion for patients suffering from incurable diseases and highly toxic therapies to provide non-toxic, affordable alternative immunotherapy treatment options with curative or life-extending activity that can be made widely accessible and capable of distribution to out-patient clinics in both urban and rural areas world-wide.
Mr. Filosi has served in multiple senior leadership roles at large pharmaceutical organizations, including: Merck KGaA (Chief Commercial Officer); UCB Pharma (VP US Market Access, Pricing, Distribution and Patient Services); Boehringer Ingelheim (National Accounts Director) and Johnson & Johnson (National Accounts Director). Most recently, Mr. Filosi was selected by Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceutical, one of Asia’s largest pharmaceutical organizations, to lead their oncology-focused spin-out, Luzsana Biotechnology, as the founding CEO. At Luzsana, Mr. Filosi led the development of multiple oncology programs from pre-clinical to pre-BLA and established operations in the US, Europe and Japan.
Dr. Michael Har-Noy, Founder and interim CEO stated, “We welcome Scott to the Mirror Biologics team. I am proud that the technology we developed has attracted such an accomplished executive to lead us on the pathway toward realizing our goal of advancing our new generation immunotherapy to potential market approval. Scott has previously led the build out of multiple companies that were advancing with the goal of commercialization. He will now take over the management of our transition from a research-oriented biotechnology company to a commercial biopharmaceutical company. Scott has impressively managed the successful commercial launch of more than a dozen medicines in oncology, immunology, CNS and infectious diseases. I will step down from my interim CEO position and focus forward on supporting Scott to advance our technical and clinical development programs.”
Scott Filosi stated, “I am thrilled to join the Mirror Biologics team where I believe they have an unbeatable combination of innovation and talent together with a broadly patented technology platform and late stage clinical assets. The lead AlloStim® product candidate has the potential to transform the standard of care in very difficult to treat cancers, as well as opportunities to bring a novel approach to improving the lives of patients with infectious diseases. I am excited to join an amazing team with vision, expertise, commitment and passion, including the founder, worldwide team members, board members and investors. I look forward to building on the success the Mirror team has accomplished to date and furthering the mission of Mirror Biologics to advance the next generation of immunotherapy solutions that are both accessible and affordable to commercial launch and to building a fully-integrated international biopharmaceutical company.”
In his role as the Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Filosi will be responsible for overall leadership, strategy, financing and business development, driving Mirror’s clinical development and manufacturing programs to execution of registration trials, BLA submission and eventual commercial launch.
About Mirror Biologics, Inc:
Mirror Biologics, Inc. (“MBI”) is a private Delaware corporation incorporated November 5, 2018 with headquarters in Tampa, Florida and with operations in Jerusalem, Israel, Bangkok, Thailand and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. MBI’s lead AlloStim® product candidate is an "off-the-shelf," non-genetically manipulated, disease agnostic, patented living immune cell derived from healthy blood donors. MBI specializes in the discovery, clinical testing and manufacturing of next generation therapeutic and prophylactic immunotherapy vaccine products which incorporate living immune cells as active ingredients. The Company is driven by compassion for patients suffering from incurable diseases and highly toxic therapies to provide non-toxic, affordable alternative immunotherapy treatment options with curative or life-extending activity that can be made widely accessible and capable of distribution to out-patient clinics in both urban and rural areas world-wide.
Contact
Mirror Biologics, Inc.Contact
Dr. Michael Har-Noy
619-227-4872
www.mirrorbio.com
Dr. Michael Har-Noy
619-227-4872
www.mirrorbio.com
Categories