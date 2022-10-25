NaXum Implements Live Staging Database Replication
Las Vegas, NV, October 25, 2022 --(PR.com)-- NaXum implements an exciting update to their staging replication engine for syncing from Live to Staging as apart of our ongoing DevOps transformation. VP of Information Systems, Vincent Paul Ponteras, developed the live staging database replication.
By upgrading the live to staging sync process, the NaXum team has optimized their testing flow and ability to iterate on new deployments.
This innovation offers a clearer view of the system and will make the IS team’s process easier. This, in turn, makes the NaXum process clearer, too.
